Word elements, such as prefixes, suffixes, and roots, can open interesting doors into very large matters. Let’s take a look at four such elements that shape our understanding of the Holocaust.
We’ll start with “eu” and “gen.” “Eu” comes from the Greek for “good” or “well.” For example, it appears in combination with “logo” for “word” in “eulogy,” good words spoken about somebody who has died, or even “euthanasia” attaching the prefix to the Greek “thanatos” for “death” to describe the “good” ending of a person suffering from an incurable and painful disease.
Now put that word element in front of “genos” meaning “of birth” and add the suffix “ics” meaning the “study” or “practice of”, and we have “eugenics,” promoting “good births” by denying “bad births,” developed in the United States toward the end of the 19th century and incorporated into laws providing for the forced sterilization of “inferior” women.
The word elements made sense. The science behind these laws, not so much.
The most egregious illustration of the lack of scientific backing for these laws is the case of Carrie Buck. In deciding a challenge to her forced sterilization, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously supported the law by declaring, “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”
His three generations included Carrie’s mother, Carrie, and the child Carrie had given birth to.
Except none of them was “feeble minded.” Carrie’s mother had been a prostitute. Carrie was being raised in a foster home when she became pregnant and was sent to a home for the “feeble minded” to hide the fact that her pregnancy resulted from rape by a family friend. Carrie’s child went to school and performed on an ordinary academic level. Clearly, it was the apparent lack of socially acceptable behavior—prostitution and unwed motherhood--rather than “feeble mindedness” that motivated what happened to Carrie. And of course, this “analysis” lacked any knowledge of genetics since it assumed without evidence that “imbecility” is an inheritable trait.
Beyond that highly questionable assumption, contradicted by all we have since learned about genetics, there are other erroneous concepts. One is the idea of “race” as a biological category when that idea has given away to thinking of it as a social construct imposed on the observable differences among people. It has no basis in biological fact, and furthermore promotes, even invites, discrimination and worse. Another flawed notion is that socially unacceptable behavior, such as prostitution, is an indicator of mental weakness, a palpably absurd idea since it posits “good” and “bad” behaviors as indicators of intelligence.
Hitler’s actions were more than bad, but he wasn’t stupid
Which takes us to another word element and affix “cide” to the end of our construction. It comes from a Latin word for “kill” as in “homicide,” killing of a human, or “patricide”, killing of a father, or “regicide,” killing of a king, and so on.
Removing the “eu” at the beginning of “eugenics” and adding “cide” at the end of the word takes us to “genocide,” the killing of people related by birth. That term was coined to describe the systematic killing of as many as a million Christian Arminian subjects of the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
“Genocide” was naturally made a descriptor of the Holocaust during which the Nazis, basing their policy on the eugenics they learned from us and applying it to Jews, whom they specifically designated as a “race,” and a pernicious one as the root cause of all of Germany’s post World War I woes, and undertook a killing of them on an industrial scale.
From misguided social engineering to mass extermination as seen in the construction of a word.
