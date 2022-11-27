Besides turkey and football, Thanksgiving reminds me of Herman Melville’s comment on the darkness he finds in the work of Nathaniel Hawthorne, “For, in certain moods, no man can weigh this world, without throwing in something, somehow like Original Sin, to strike the uneven balance.”
Melville’s metaphor conjures an image of the old weighing device comprised of two suspended plates. Known weights would be put into one and the object whose weight is to be determined into the other, the result determined when the two plates are at the same level. In an uneven balance one would be higher than the other. Striking that uneven balance means adding something to produce an accurate reading. In Melville’s metaphor, one plate filled with human misbehavior is balanced by Original Sin in the other.
I’d like to apply Melville’s idea to the juxtaposition of Thanksgiving with Native American Heritage Day, which occurs on the day after Thanksgiving. Established in 2008, whether intended or not, that scheduling looks like a striking of the uneven balance between Thanksgiving, which privileges the settlers with Native Americans in a supporting role, with a recognition of the importance of Native Americans in our history.
Our Thanksgiving has its roots in a 1622 booklet known as “Mourt’s Relation,” a 17th century infomercial in print, designed to encourage other religious dissidents still in England to come to the New World. As such, it was necessary to emphasize that the native population posed no threat. That was, in fact, the case, as the Pilgrims had negotiated a peace with the Wampanoag under their sachem Massasoit.
The Thanksgiving paragraph in the booklet begins, “ Our [first] harvest being gotten in, our governor [William Bradford] sent four men on fowling, that so we might after have after a special manner rejoice together after we had gathered the fruit of our labors.”
Further, to this first harvest festival came a significant contingent of Wampanoag under Massasoit. The next paragraph offers the come on down sales pitch, “We have found the Indians very faithful in their covenant of peace with us; very loving and ready to pleasure us.”
However, that peaceful co-existence did not long last as the settlers’ desire for land eventually led to war. The 1637 Pequot War ended with the massacre of non-combatants in a Native village in Mystic Connecticut, an event celebrated by Bradford, and then some 40 years later King Philip’s War, in which a confederation of tribes came close to driving the settlers back into the ocean, ended with King Philip’s head on a spike outside of Plymouth Plantation.
King Philip was the name the settlers gave to the leader of the confederation. His Indigenous name was Metacom. And he was the son of a Massasoit, the Wampanoag sachem who had brought his people to that first harvest feast half a century before.
To indicate how much things had deteriorated by that point, what is actually termed our “first Thanksgiving” feast was proclaimed in 1676 by the town of Charlestown, Massachusetts. That proclamation thanked God for remembering and protecting His people from the “Heathen Natives of this land.” The war was brutal on both sides pushing that kumbaya moment of the first harvest feast way back in the rearview mirror —from which it has not really ever emerged.
Rather, the causes of King Philip’s War, the relentless pressure of the colonists to acquire more and more Indigenous land continued for centuries during which the Indigenous residents being forcibly displaced were characterized as the implacable enemy.
Rather than striking that balance, Native American Day, celebrated after Thanksgiving is better known as Black Friday, the beginning of the holiday shopping season.
