I confess that I miss “Dilbert.”
However, I think there is a much larger issue lurking behind Scott Adams’ spectacular flameout. His situation, amplified by social media, brings to my mind the case of Ezra Pound, a more substantial artist using a now primitive form of media to broadcast views even more reprehensible than those that Adams shared.
Pound was one of the formative poets of the previous century, a proponent of the imagist movement in poetry whose goal was to freshen poetic diction as can be seen in the two lines of his famous “In A Station of the Metro”: “The apparition of these faces in the crowd:/Petals on a wet, black bough,” describing pink faces above a mass of dark clothing in a Parisian subway. This kind of brilliant imagery is what T.S. Eliot, probably better known now than Pound, had in mind when he dedicated his “The Waste Land” to Pound as “il miglior fabbro,” the better craftsman.
Pound, born in Idaho, a long-term expatriate living in Italy during World War II, made radio broadcasts supporting the policies of both Mussolini and Hitler as well as offering venomous observations about Churchill and F.D.R.
What Scott and Ezra have in common is that both used available media to spread dangerously obnoxious ideas. Arguably, since Pound’s efforts were in the service of implementing those ideas, most spectacularly in Hitler’s Holocaust, his offence against common decency is surely greater. He used his talent to not only support, but espouse, evil. Clearly, in that respect Scott’s rant is in the minor leagues. Only the omnipresence of today’s social media made the larger audience aware of his poison.
Still, these two examples raise this question in my mind: should we separate the art from the producer of that art, saying in effect that we enjoy and appreciate the art, but we most certainly would not invite that artist to a dinner party? Pound is Exhibit A for such a discussion with Adams a similar but lesser instance of this knotty problem.
Pound’s case is perhaps instructive. His work has appeared regularly in American Literature anthologies, such as the one I studied as a student, and later taught from as a professor. The introductory notes to his work in the anthology I last used about 12 years ago points to his genius as a poet, both as a creator and influencer of other poets, such as Eliot, but does not mention his gig for Mussolini.
After the war, handed over to the Americans, he was charged with treason, the trial for which would have generated immense interest and perhaps would have established new legal precedents. But it wasn’t to be. Psychologists in the service of our government declared him crazy, thereby avoiding what would have been a very difficult proceeding. His guilt was obvious. What to do about it, much less so. Declaring him unfit for trial avoided having to deal with those issues. Instead, he was sent to a mental institution where he lived the remainder of his days.
That trial would have been in 1946, some 20 years before I began teaching American Literature using an anthology containing his work. Pound the poet continues to be studied. The introduction to his section in a currently available poetry anthology dwells on his status and influence as a poet but slides over his work promoting Mussolini and Hitler and the charge of treason.
I’m not quite sure what Pound’s case tells us about Scott Adams. Somehow, we as students of literature have managed to compartmentalize our attitude toward Pound. We acknowledge his genius as a poet.
Pound the human being, not so much.
