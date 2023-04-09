Although snow remains on the ground, my daffodils are poking their heads up. That contrast brings to my mind the opening of two classic texts, one by Geoffrey Chaucer, the other by T.S. Elliot, both of which react to spring’s annual rebirth.
Chaucer begins his “Canterbury Tales” by expressing joy at the arrival of spring (translating here his Middle English): “When April with his showers sweet with fruit /The drought of March has pierced unto the root …Then do folk long to go on pilgrimage,” that joy being expressed as a renewal of religious devotion.
Some 500 years later, T.S. Eliot opens his monumental “The Waste Land” with a very different acknowledgement of spring: “April is the cruellest month, breeding /Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing /Memory and desire, stirring /Dull roots with spring rain,” deliberately turning Chaucer’s optimism on its head.
Given the separation in time between these two views, the attitudinal differences are not surprising. In Chaucer’s medieval, church-dominated worldview, there were certainties with which all folks agreed. These certainties were probably enhanced by the fragility of life in Chaucer’s 14th century when death arrived every day, sometimes spectacularly from plague. Eliot, on the other hand, writing his poem only a few years after the carnage of World War I, seems to have come to the decision that although science has improved life expectancy that improvement has come at such a dehumanizing cost that positive renewal, as suggested in nature by spring’s arrival, is in fact, a cruel deception. There is no longer any reason to believe in the promise of otherworldly happiness.
These two world views cannot be more different. It’s not so much that human behavior has changed. Rather, it is one’s attitude toward that behavior. One imagines Chaucer writing with an amused grin on his face even as he describes human follies and worse in such characters as the Pardoner selling papal dispensations to sinners still yearning for salvation. In Chaucer’s world the link between natural rejuvenation in the spring and the promise of salvation was unbroken. We can see why he begins his collection of tales the way he does by locating its time when spring confirms religious hope and thus encourages people to go on a pilgrimage to both confirm and celebrate their faith in the possibility of salvation. Of course, we can note that Chaucer needed a premise for his collection of tales wherein storytellers from every rank of medieval life would travel together, and absent any other form of amusement to pass the time of their journey, happily accept the suggestion that they entertain teach other by telling stories.
In Eliot’s world, though folks are still doing the same pernicious behaviors as did those Chaucer knew, hope seems a cruel joke. That promise of spring in the rebirth of nature, and in the religious hope for salvation in the spring holiday of Easter seem to have become separated. The natural world does indeed wake up in the spring. But for Elliot that is all there is to it. To invest it with any hope beyond the natural cycle of the vegetable world is, as his opening lines announce, a cruel deception. In contrast to the natural world, Eliot sees his world as sterile where hope has been driven into a corner. In one memorable scene he describes the mechanical coupling of a typist and her lover as a parody of procreation.
Two views of spring offered by two of the greatest wordsmiths in the English language. Most of us live happily between those two opposing views.
As for me, I am content to observe my daffodils emerge as the snow melts.
