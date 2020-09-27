The phrase “an unintended consequence” describes how an action intended to fix one problem produces another result that creates a different problem.
A recent experience illustrates this phrase.
In a conversation I had with my local phone company’s tech support concerning static on my landline that I suspected might have something to do with the phone company’s ongoing installation of fiber optic, I also, in an offhand manner, mentioned a different kind of unwanted noise, namely the daily barrage of telemarketers calling me with the intention of selling me something I didn’t want, or warning me about a dire problem that I did not have, or encouraging me to vote for a candidate whom I would never support.
It turns out, as the telephone company representative told me, that for a truly nominal fee the company could install a filter that would stop these intrusive calls from reaching my phone. An insistent telemarketer could still force the call through the filter, an option, I suppose that guards against the filter blocking a legitimate call. However, if that is not the case, and the call is one I do not want to receive, with a couple of keystrokes I can block that number from ever again causing my phone to ring.
I did not hesitate to say “sign me up.”
And then, suddenly, my life became more pleasant. My days were no longer punctuated by eight or 10 calls from various municipalities in Michigan, or from a string of unfamiliar numbers forming a phone number I did not recognize even if it did begin with my area code. I did not come home from the store to be greeted not only by the dog but, as well, the phone flashing an indication of a fully recorded visit from some unknown individual.
This new service produced its intended consequence of removing the problem. It has been a couple of weeks since I signed on for the service. Since then, the only time my landline phone has rung it has done so because the caller was, in fact, somebody I wanted to hear from either for a personal or business reason. Not one telemarketer call has slipped through the filter nor has one insistent telemarketer forced a call through the block.
Not one.
When the phone rings now, I know it might be announcing a call from one of my daughters who sometimes prefers reaching me on my landline, or from a friend stuck somewhere who needs a ride or a favor but could not reach my cellphone because the call to that number didn’t make it through the less than perfect coverage provide by the cell tower down the road.
I am content that only necessary or desired land line calls come through. That was the intended consequence. But this good news has come with its concomitant unintended consequence.
My house is now quiet. In fact, it is way too quiet.
I live alone with my dog on a heavily treed five acres in a large, restored farmhouse across from orchards. In normal times, the vibe around my house is a peaceful one. I do appreciate how the trees surrounding my house join it in continuity with the natural world. But COVID’s limiting of human interaction has turned that sense of quiet serenity into a feeling of isolation. Consequently, the unintended consequence of blocking telemarketers’ calls tells me that there is such a thing as too much quiet.
I almost miss the nuisance calls that provided a sense of connectedness with life beyond my four walls.
Almost.
