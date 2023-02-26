Since artificial intelligence now reaches into every corner of our lives in ways major and minor, I was not surprised that an article in The New York Times presented the results of asking ChatGPT, an open-source artificial intelligence program, to write a Valentine’s poem.
I viewed the Times article online, and it offered a handy poem generator to enable a user to tailor the product in several different ways. Audience choices, for example, included romantic partner, your ex, your therapist, Rihanna, or yourself. Mood options went from romantic to wistful with stops in between for platonic, over the top, and bitter. Verbal style ranged from Shakespeare to haiku to Yelp review, a kindergartner, a pirate, candy hearts and the Muppet Swedish chef.
Not surprisingly, given my literary background, I asked for a romantic Valentine to a partner in the style of Shakespeare.
Here is the result:
My love for thee will never tire,
Though time may fray our bonds of fire;
Thou art the love that I desire,
Never from thine heart shall I retire.
Ever will our love not die,
It abides e’en ’neath cloudy sky,
No matter tear nor laughter’s cry,
For thy love I, forever, vie.
Thou art my life, my heart, my all,
Without thee I’d cease to be;
E’en in the darkest, darkest fall,
Thou will remain my one true key.
To say it is a dreadful poem is too generous. Its first eight lines rhyme, indicating the program understands that poetry often rhymes. It learned this point too well. I am not aware of any poem written by human intelligence that performs that feat. Willie’s romantic efforts in his sonnets are in a more complicated rhyme scheme: three four line stanzas of alternating rhyme, followed by a closing couplet.
Inept poets often torture English syntax and word choice to get the rhyme word at the end of the line. As regards word choice in this AI version, for example, I am puzzled as to how one can “retire” from another’s heart. The idea seems to be that the heart of one’s lover is a kind of occupation from which one can retire. Or perhaps it is an assisted living facility. It’s hard to figure.
Regarding forced syntax, the AI poem offers the following, which also has a bizarre word choice at the end of the first quoted line.
No matter tear nor laughter’s cry,
For thy love, I, forever, vie.
I am puzzled by “laughter’s cry.” Laughing can be described many ways, but crying does not seem to be one of them. Perhaps the AI poet was imitating Milton’s oxymoronic “darkness visible,” a contradiction that seems to make sense.
Probably not. These lines are the seventh and eighth using the same rhyme. More likely, the AI poet had run out of possibilities. That explains the odd syntax of “I, forever, vie,” where less strained word order would be “I vie forever,” which of course lacks the rhyme sound.
All and all, a truly execrable couplet.
I won’t pick this poem apart any more. To call it a poem is a stretch; to call it in the manner of Shakespeare is ludicrous. The only thing Shakespearean about it is the old fashioned “thy,” “thou” and “thine” pronouns. The usual enhancements we expect to find in a poem, particularly one in the style of Shakespeare, such as metaphor and imagery, are conspicuous by their absence. Its attempt at metaphor in “bonds of fire” being frayed by time is simply nonsensical, probably mandated by the rhyme.
The poem does have one virtue, however — it makes the much maligned greeting card verse look, well almost, Shakespearean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.