The Oscar buzz has come and gone. It’s as good a time as any to take a second look at the book behind the film, this time from a writer’s perspective.
Louisa May Alcott was the financial support of her family, her father Bronson having proved to be useless in that regard. She earned money in various ways, but primarily turned her passion for writing into a source of income, publishing short pieces in magazines under pseudonyms.
However, she came to understand that what is true now was also true then: book-length publication pays much better than periodical pieces do. In 1863, her “Hospital Sketches” gathered between the covers of a book four fictionalized descriptions of her experiences as a volunteer hospital nurse during the war. The sketches had appeared in an abolitionist magazine under the pseudonym of Tribulation Periwinkle.
Encouraged by the book’s modest success, she began her first novel. In letters to Caroline Healy Dall, an influential family friend, she describes writing “Moods” in a frenzy of energy. Through Dall’s agency, and after Alcott agreed to cut about half of it so that it could fit into a commercially viable one-, rather than two-, volume edition, “Moods” was published in 1864 under her own name.
The title comes from a line in Ralph Waldo Emerson and indicates her literary ambition.
Because of the relative success of “Hospital Sketches,” the novel originally sold well, but then dropped off. Apparently, its early success was not sufficient to overcome its plot, which was not a good fit for its audience, a point Dall had raised. Sylvia, its protagonist, marries one man only to discover she loves another. That plot probes the Victorian insistence that once married, a woman stays married, whether happily or not.
Alcott could not figure out how to extricate her heroine, a woman much like herself, and Jo in “Little Women,” from her marital predicament. Her first impulse was to have her live as an unattached woman, but under market pressure she has Sylvia die.
In a letter to Dall, Alcott conceded her willingness to make changes to improve the book’s sales. Acting on that idea 18 years later in 1882, after the success of “Little Women,” she secured the rights to “Moods” from its bankrupt publisher, and revised it with a new ending, in which Sylvia, rather than dying, accepts her marriage to her husband.
Still in need of money after “Moods” had had its first run, Alcott turned her hand to “Little Women,” in which Jo shares character traits with her author, but whose plot avoids the pitfalls of “Moods.” The sisters, including Jo, sail toward matrimony although Alcott did not marry off Jo until “Little Women, Part Two,” titled “Good Wives” in Great Britain, came out.
Thus, the market convinced Alcott, who never married, to promote marriage in her fiction.
I can understand her decision. I took the title of my first novel “The Monkey Rope” from a chapter in “Moby Dick,” as Alcott borrowed hers from Emerson. I had to cut the first 100 pages before I could get anyone to look at it seriously. My focus in writing it had been on the relationship between two men who had known each other in childhood, one now a lawyer, the other a murder suspect.
Still, I could not sell it until I turned it into a mystery, a whodunnit, although my original version did not, in fact, indicate who had done it. And so due to the lure of the market, I became a mystery writer, while still pursuing my more literary ambitions in other books.
Alcott would understand.
