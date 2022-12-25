Several readers took issue with my discussion of “kinking” in my last column. In particular, these readers offered their own sense that they might say, “I kink my hose” to stop the water rather than turning off its faucet.
Such a usage would never occur to me, nor do I believe I have ever heard it. Although I am familiar with “kink” as a noun, my dictionary does tell me that it is also a verb. As such, it is okay to say, “I kink, he/she kinks, you kink, we kink, they kink, to form the past “kinked,” ” and to add the “ing” suffix to produce the present participle, as in “I am kinking my hose now.”
These are the rules of English word construction. English verbs follow these rules. If “kink” is a verb, then it, too, follows them.
However, actual usage is environmentally specific. We learn our words by encountering them in real life situations. Although “I kink my hose” conforms to English verb patterns, my ear finds it strange. My grammar head says, OK, it’s a verb as well as the noun, which is more familiar to me. But the noun version is the one I am accustomed to hearing. The verb function is new to me although my readers assure me that hereabouts it is common.
Which brings us back to my thought that we are dealing with a regional difference that grows out of life experience lived differently in different places.
I grew up in Brooklyn where most residential houses did not have yards. Of any size. Houses on the corner sometimes did have a narrow stretch of dirt rather than pavement running along the side of the house. I recall two such residences in two different neighborhoods. On the dirt next to one of them, there was one large hydrangea shrub. The other had a 4-foot chain link fence in front of hedges, and perhaps even some grass. Mother Nature provided water in both places.
In short, my Brooklyn-trained ear never heard anybody talking about hoses, kinked, or unkinked, because we had no use for hoses. As a young adult, I bought a house out on Long Island. It sat on a third of an acre, which seemed substantial at the time, and that lot included front and back yards in which I planted grass and shrubbery, for which I bought sprinklers and my first garden hose. Other homeowners in that community were also mostly transplants from an urban environment and like me were learning how to deal with our new greenery. I am reasonably sure none of them had heard about “kinking” a hose. In our ignorance, we walked the short distance on these lots back to the hose bibb to turn the water off when we needed to detach the sprinkler and replace it with a hose nozzle.
Now, many years later, I have been a proud hose owner in several locations far from my native brick-and-pavement Brooklyn. I am more than willing to instruct my ear to accept the verb version of “kink.” But it is not easy to replace or amend the patterns that brought language to our brain and embedded them there for our own communication needs and to comprehend the words of others.
Of course, this very small point about one word has much larger implications as it demonstrates how we acquire language. Education refines, but does not replace, that original source. That source reflects our various real world experiences, those which we share and those differences we should respect as keepsakes of our personal heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.