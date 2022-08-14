I recently finished reading Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” I wanted to see what all the buzz was about and preferred to go to the source rather than the television or movie versions.
I know how good a writer Atwood is and so I was not at all surprised to see that in many ways the book is excellent. However, one structural problem caught my writer’s eye, and that is the ending of its first person narrative told to us by Offred.
In a first person narrative, the character/narrator tells us the story and typically offers a kind of good-bye to the reader, such as first person narrator Huck Finn declaring he doesn’t want to be civilized and is heading out to “the territories.” A third person narrator, who is outside the action of the story, can do the same thing and even provide additional information as to what happened to the character after the story telling is over. Each method provides a sense of closure to the story.
Atwood gives us Offred’s back story, the context out of which the plot emerges. Offred, along with her husband and young daughter, were captured attempting to flee into Canada to escape the war that tore the United States apart and resulted, in the creation of the Republic of Gilead. Not knowing the fate of her husband and daughter, she has been forced into the role of a handmaid whose function is to provide a working uterus for a baby who will become the property of the Commander and wife in whose household she lives. Her life consists of regular, perfunctory, and ritualistic, intercourse with the Commander. In addition, she performs servant chores like food shopping. Interspersed with her recounting these and other of her experiences in Gilead, such as witnessing births and executions, she offers her memories of her previous life while expressing her desire to be free of her present one.
As her tale heads into its conclusion, she describes being taken into a government vehicle either because she is being arrested, perhaps because of her affair with Nick, the Commander’s chauffeur, or beginning an escape engineered by a shadowy protest movement in which Nick might be involved. It is one or the other. Both are plausible. And of course, having lived with her voice for so long, we want to know what comes next.
However, her voice ends without telling us where that vehicle took her and to what purpose. Although her storytelling just stops, the novel continues into an appendix that purports to be a scholarly symposium devoted to her story. This concluding section guesses at the identity of the Commander and, more importantly, explains how we have this handmaid’s tale since Offred is no longer talking to us nor is there a third-person narrator to do the job for her. If she had been arrested, she could have continued telling her story. That would be acceptable. If she had been executed, she could have ended her tale as Meursault does in Albert Camus’ “The Stranger,” offering last thoughts. That kind of first-person narrative is problematical because dead people can’t talk to us. Camus wants us, in Aristotle’s term, to “suspend our disbelief” and accept that a soon-to-be-dead person is telling us his story.
Atwood’s symposium provides another solution. In it, we learn that her tale was actually spoken into a cassette recorder and that is why we have it. But the tale remains unfinished because the last cassette provides no conclusion.
An admittedly clever workaround to Atwood’s first-person narrator problem, but one that leaves my critical sense troubled rather than suspended.
