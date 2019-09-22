NORTHPORT — It was a day a year in the making.
About 300 people descended on Leelanau State Park — home of the Grand Traverse Lighthouse — Tuesday to clean, paint and build.
In a matter of hours, the lighthouse, oil house and gift shop were painted; shelves were built and historic artifacts were packed to transport to a new building; a playground was installed; an Americans with Disabilities Act trail was cleaned, a post and rope system installed and turned into an all-persons trail; and various other projects were accomplished.
“I’m in awe of what they did in one day,” said Stefanie Staley, executive director of both the Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum and the Friends of Leelanau State Park. “I’m excited. I am very thankful. There’s no way we could have done what we did.”
It would have taken years of planning, fundraising for supplies and recruiting volunteers otherwise, Staley said.
The massive project was organized by Michigan Cares for Tourism — a 100 percent volunteer, 100 percent give-back partnership between Michigan tourism organizations spearheaded by Grand Valley State University faculty that works to help restore historic, natural and cultural attractions in the state.
Staley and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources representative went to MC4T’s 2018 project in Copper Harbor.
“From the moment we left, we’ve been planning for the event this year,” Staley said. “All the planning and fundraising we did, to have it all come together — it was emotional.”
Volunteers from across the state arrived Monday and enjoyed excursions around Leelanau, said Patty Janes, MC4T program coordinator. Tuesday, they worked.
Camille Van Dien, a junior at GVSU majoring in management, spent the day painting the lobby and bathroom of the contact center.
“I really enjoyed getting to talk to the people in my groups as we were working on stuff and hearing their stories — because it wasn’t all students,” Van Dien said. “I think I was the only student in the group. People who’ve been doing this for years or they’re just starting out, hearing their back stories and everything was really cool.”
Having 300 volunteers is “huge” for a small, regional area — the goal was 200, said Janes, a GVSU professor in hospitality and tourism management. It is the eighth multi-day event the organization has done, she said.
“We’re also here because, as tourism people, we want to learn about tourism destinations in our beloved state,” Janes said. “Travelers are unique in that, when you come to Michigan, you are coming to Michigan — you don’t drive through. As a result of that, we know people are maybe going to other destinations.”
Steven Slentz, a sophomore at GVSU, spent the day painting and networking with seasoned tourism professionals and students from other colleges. The people were his favorite part, he said.
“It just seems like everybody’s here for the right reasons,” Slentz said.
While MC4T brought the volunteers, DNR and lighthouse employees acted as team leaders for historic projects to ensure things were being done correctly, Staley said.
The lighthouse earned a spot on the National Register of Historical Places July 19, 1984, according to the register’s website.
In 1850, congress set aside $4,000 to build a lighthouse to mark the entrance into Grand Traverse Bay, the application for historic designation reads. The building was completed in 1853, but reconstructed in a more visible location in 1858.
Plans for an open house to show off the work are being discussed, but no date is set, Staley said.
