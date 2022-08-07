TRAVERSE CITY — It started with Sarah and Matt.
Next came Jake and Elizabeth.
After that, it was Jarid and Shantel’s turn.
Next up? Shane and Larissa.
They’re all tied together by family. And when it comes to each of their weddings, they’re tied together by the same photographer: Megan Hacker.
Hacker says she’s never experienced the opportunity to work so many weddings that are so connected, with multiple identical participants, before.
“We’ve done several senior photos for the same family,” she says. “But this was our very first multiple weddings in the same family.
“They’ve all worked with me before, they know what our flow and our style is, but knowing them on a personal level, it’s so much easier. It’s almost like having an old friend. You pick up where you left off.”
Sarah (Lueck) and Matt McDonald, who live in Grayling, started the ball rolling. They hired Hacker, who shoots with her business partner and former husband, Justin Hacker, to do their 2019 wedding at Otsego Grand Event Center in Gaylord because Moments, their company, came recommended and they liked the idea of having two people taking pictures.
“They both were very friendly and Megan seemed confident and comfortable taking charge on our wedding day to get us the pictures we wanted,” Sarah said. “As soon as our wedding was over, it was my sister Elizabeth’s turn to begin planning her wedding.”
Elizabeth had been in Sarah’s wedding party and saw Megan and Justin in action.
And so Elizabeth and her now-husband Jake Harnois, who currently live in Massachusetts, hired Moments to take photos when they got married in 2020. The ceremony was at her grandparents’ house on Duck Lake and the reception was at a family friend’s barn in Kingsley.
The couple appreciated that Megan was willing to make multiple stops for photos, including to pose at an old schoolhouse her grandfather had attended. But the best part was that they already felt a bond with their photographers from Sarah’s wedding.
“The prior connection really makes a difference on your big day,” Elizabeth said.
It wasn’t long before Elizabeth and Sarah’s brother, Jarid Lueck, began planning his wedding to Shantel Francis. Jarid says he decided back when Sarah wed that he’d want Hacker to be his photographer when the time came.
“She is such a kind person with amazing photography skills,” he said. “I just fell in love with all her pictures.”
The couple, who live in Suttons Bay, got married at a family cherry orchard near there, with the reception at Timberlee Hills. Now Shantel’s brother Shane, who lives in Grayling, and fiancée Larissa Fisher have asked Moments to be their photographer when they get married in May 2023, also in the cherry orchard and at Timberlee. Shane says he was struck by the care both Hackers took at his sister’s wedding.
“We got to spend almost the entire day with them, which allowed us to build a cool relationship with them,” Shane says. “It takes the pressure off when you can be yourself and not have to worry about what the photographer thinks.”
There are no more weddings on the horizon for Tim and Kim Lueck of Kingsley, parents for the first three weddings. But they still see a possibility for a future opportunities.
“We are hoping we can talk Megan and Justin into doing family portraits down the road,” Kim says. “Our daughter Elizabeth is due in August with our first grandchild and now that the weddings are complete, we hope that our family continues to grow.”
