RAPID CITY — Spot is blind. Though his milky white eyes are sightless, his muzzle easily finds its way into an outstretched palm.
His buddy for the day, Lucky, has a huge tumor on his neck that has gotten too large to be removed. He’s also diabetic, but will still have an ice cream cone on his outing with volunteer dog-lovers Pam and Greg Woolcott.
“That one ice cream cone can’t hurt him,” Pam said.
They normally take the dogs where there is lots of activity and a lot of people so they can get some special attention, though during the pandemic they’ve been going to more secluded beaches and hiking trails.
Spot and Lucky come from Silver Muzzle Cottage in Kalkaska, a licensed shelter that takes in older dogs.
“They’ve been instrumental in giving these dogs some special moments,” said Kim Skarritt, who founded the shelter in 2014. “For a city dog from Flint, that’s kind of a cool thing.”
Silver Muzzle also has a sanctuary for dogs that are near their final days, though the shelter is reorganizing to focus more on finding foster homes for dogs, Skaritt said.
The Woolcotts, of Elk Rapids, retired about 10 years ago and roamed around the country, living in their travel trailer for months at a time and always finding volunteer work to do.
They came home to stay about two years ago after a grandson was born and have been working with the Silver Muzzle pooches ever since, taking a different dog on an adventure each week.
“It makes my day,” said Pam, who worked with exchange students. “People say, ‘Thank you for doing this.’ I say, ‘No, thank you for letting me.’”
It’s not always easy, because they know the dogs will die.
“Some of the stuff is tough to get used to,” said Greg, who taught school in Kalkaska for 30 years. “You’ve got to get used to the loss because they die.”
Like Katie, a fragile, scrawny girl with missing tufts of fur and a sweet personality who went on one adventure with the Woolcotts.
“She had people just coming up and petting her,” Greg said. “We got her one of the really good ice cream cones you can get in Alden.”
Katie died the next day.
“I really fell in love with Katie before she died, in one day,” Greg said.
“I think it was her best day ever,” Pam said.
They also got attached to Rex, who had his vocal cords cut, but always greeted them with his raspy attempts at barking.
“That just got to me, that somebody to stop a dog from barking would go in surgically and have their vocal cords cut,” Greg said. “That just blew me away.”
They knew Rex for about a year before he died.
Pam says Spot is her favorite, but she has two dogs at home that she knows won’t accept a third.
“I would take him home in a heartbeat,” she said.
Before COVID-19 the couple often took their 5-year-old granddaughter Hazel with them. Hazel, also a dog-lover, swam with the dogs and brought along books to read to them.
Most of the dogs who find their way to the shelter are 13- to 14 years old. About half come from other shelters, with the rest coming from owners who relinquish them.
Skarritt said that can happen when an owner dies or goes into a nursing home, though many are given up when their owner moves into a place where they can’t have a pet.
It’s something Pam says is heartbreaking.
“Everybody should have a plan for their dog if something were to happen to them,” Pam said.
Silver Muzzle works to find permanent homes for their dogs, but also has a fostering program. If a dog is fostered, the shelter will provide food, medical care and medicine the dog needs, as well as leashes, collars and bedding.
“The hard part of fostering is giving a dog up after it has been with you for six months or a year,” Skarritt said.
Another thing that can be difficult is that the shelter doesn’t always know everything about a dog — its temperament, whether it is house-trained or likes kids, cats or other dogs.
Outings with the Woolcotts can help fill in those details.
“The idea is that it socializes them and gets them one-on-one attention,” Pam said. “It also gives good feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of that particular dog.”
Skarritt says dogs get food, exercise and love at the shelter, but the Woolcotts give them that little extra.
“Can I give them all the individual attention or the experiences that they can offer? No … What they do is super special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.