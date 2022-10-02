CADILLAC — It’s a Saturday in September inside the After 26 Depot Cafe in Cadillac. Wait staff prance from table to table filling coffee mugs, taking orders and delivering heaping plates to hungry customers.
Here, murmurs on the national level of an impending recession and the stalling of hiring that may come with it, don’t reflect the current reality of some northern Michigan businesses.
Kelly Hondorp is the general manager of the After 26 Depot Cafe and director of the After 26 Project. The latter is the nonprofit that runs the After 26 Depot, a restaurant that employs people with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments along with staff without disabilities.
At her eatery, Hondorp reports her workers are always thrilled to clock in, but she keeps coming up short, like a small stack of pancakes, on filling positions for workers that don’t have special needs.
“It’s a struggle,” said Hondorp. “When I find somebody, they want a lot of money and it’s really hard for us, especially being a nonprofit, to pay, you know, what a competitive wage is in today’s restaurant market,” she said.
That competitive wage can run around $24 an hour for a cook, a number out of the nonprofit’s price range, according to Hondorp. So, the company offers other incentives including medical benefits for full time employees, something non franchise restaurants typically don’t provide, she said.
If the restaurant is short staffed, Hondrop and After 26 Project Board members don proverbial aprons.
“We’ve become family. We help each other out where needed,” said Hondorp.
Besides a constant gap in staffing, the restaurant has also been hampered by supply chain issues that have impacted industries the world over. Come winter, the restaurant may have to cut costs and adjust food pricing. So far, however, menu prices have not budged, Hondorp said.
Despite the tight job market, economists at the University of Michigan anticipate the state’s unemployment level will jump from its current rate of 4.2 to 4.6 percent in early 2024. Analysts expect the jobless rate to drop after the Federal Reserve backs off on raising interest rates.
Even before the pandemic, employers were already “turning over every stone” to find workers according to Rob Dickinson, regional director for business services for Northwest Michigan Works! The organization assists in maintaining a robust talent pipeline for area employers and helping job seekers find training and opportunities. Dickinson has watched the number of people show up to job fairs dwindle from about 200 to 20 to a tally that could be counted on one one hand.
“In some cases up north, our friends had one or two people at some of their job fairs as far as job seekers, “ he said. Checked
To compete for workers, companies are not only raising wages but placing an increased emphasis on culture. Perks like working from home, shorter work weeks, same day pay, and training opportunities are now part of many businesses recruitment tenants. Dickinson has also seen companies provide outdoor recreational equipment to help employees take advantage of one of northern Michigan’s biggest draws.
“They’re doing a million different things,” he said.
