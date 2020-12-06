TRAVERSE CITY — About a year and a half ago Ann Tisdale was scouring around the internet for children’s books to read to her daughter Maya that featured characters that live with disabilities.
Not books about disabilities, but those that simply had characters who lived normal lives with disabilities.
It was around then when Maya, now 6 years old, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Also known as CP, it is a permanent movement disorder that can result in poor coordination, stiff or weak muscles and tremors.
So Ann set off to create a children’s book on just what she was looking for — and she made her daughter the main character.
“Mighty Miss Maya” features her daughter, Maya, and dog Abby as they go on all sorts of adventures. Maya navigates the forest in a walker and ankle supports alongside Abby, who was born with just three paws.
Ann said those are all things the two would do in real life.
For example: Maya’s favorite part in the book comes toward the end when she has to cross a river full of rocks in the woods to get to a swing. Ann said that’s something Maya, the outdoor enthusiast, does outside of the book quite often.
When the two encounter challenges along the way, Maya returns to a catchphrase she caught onto from watching a Barbie TV show.
“See it and be it,” Maya said. “It means picture it in your mind and do it.”
Ann said she wrote numerous drafts and read each to Maya and her two siblings. Often Maya would suggest changes and Ann would revise the story.
“I liked them,” Maya said. “When she just read it on her computer and there were no pictures or anything, we did tell her to fix some things. But it was really good.”
Since the first batch of books published Nov. 20, Maya has been helping her mom stamp each of 650 pre-orders and stuff them with cards and stickers.
Another 300 have sold since the book went for sale on Maya’s website. It’s also now available at Horizon Books in Traverse City.
The bulk of the books already sold were from a $27,000 Kickstarter campaign — triple Ann’s goal — that successfully reached all 50 states and Australia, Canada, The Netherlands and Germany.
“When she said ‘Australia’ I was like ‘What the heck, that’s far!’” Maya said. “It was really exciting (to see the first copies of the book).”
Maya said it’s cool that the book came in just in time for Christmas because that could be someone’s present.
“Our ultimate goal was not for it to be only for kids with disabilities, because this book was kind of written to entertain and be funny,” Ann said. “When I was reading the kid’s drafts of the book and my own kids laughed at some of the pictures and some of the lines in the book, I knew that it was gonna appeal to all kids.”
That’s because Ann said she aimed to the book at giving children who live with a disability representation in children’s books, while also showing kids that do not live with a disability that the ones who do live the same lives they do.
“We kind of knew that this was kind of something that was missing out there,” Ann said. “There are a lot of wonderful books that kind of teach kids about a disability. There’s books about autism, and Down’s syndrome and even cerebral palsy, but those books are really aimed at teaching kids about that disability.”
Ann Tisdale’s book, illustrated by Daniel Wlodarski, is currently for sale for $16 and can be purchased on mightymissmaya.org or at Horizon Books at 243 E. Front Street.
