TRAVERSE CITY — On a Saturday morning the week before Christmas, six people assembled at Rare Bird Brewpub and began fortifying themselves with coffee. The group wore winter coats, boots, and binoculars.
Hans Voss, executive director at Groundwork, said he and his family were joining the Traverse City Christmas Bird Count for the first time.
“For me this is like playing pickup basketball with Michael Jordan,” he said.
The “Michael Jordan” in question was Nate Crane, co-owner of Jacob’s Farm and Rare Bird Brewpub, and a prominent local birder.
2022 marked Crane’s first year in leading the Traverse City Christmas Bird Count, which has reported local bird data to the National Audubon Society almost every year since 1959. Crane, who assumed the role from one of his birding mentors, said his goal was to make the Traverse City count as inclusive as possible.
“I’m really looking forward to bringing in some more people, doing stuff like this,” he said.
At 9 a.m., the group — all first-time CBC participants except for Crane — ventured out of the bar into a lightly falling snow.
“Boom!” said Voss, with his first step outside, binoculars already raised. “American crow!”
Crane, also standing just outside the door, counted house sparrows flitting across the street.
“They’re one of the only populations left in town … we think they feed off french fries from the tables at Rare Bird,” he said to laughter.
The group’s attention then shifted upward to herring gulls, as Crane noted their young age.
“This is my theory,” Crane said, “Historically [city buildings] always used gravel and tar-based black rooftops. In the last five years, they’ve started going to white pvc. So it doesn’t cook the eggs of herring gulls. So herring gulls now are nesting throughout all the rooftops of downtown Traverse City.”
By the time the group walked two blocks to the Eighth Street Bridge, the species count was up to eight, with sightings of a greater scaup, common merganser, rock pigeons, common goldeneyes, and a blue jay. Crane took a moment to note birds perched on distant power lines.
“And there’s an American goldfinch calling,” he said.
Moments later, three honking swans passed close overhead.
“Woah!” said most of the group.
“Mute swans,” said Crane. “Not necessarily a good sign.”
From the bridge, the group worked their way downriver, adding to the species count every few minutes. Just past the Union Street Dam, Crane approached two anglers on the boardwalk.
“We’re doing the Traverse City Christmas Bird Count,” he said in greeting.
Jim Thiel, fishing alongside his friend Bill Zikewich, was happy to talk birds with the group. He shared a story about a snowy owl encounter, pulling out his phone to show his photo of the owl near the dam in the snow.
As the birding group continued through Hannah Park, 12 other groups were searching their own territories within 15 miles of an official centerpoint at Four Mile and Hammond.
By the end of the day, the 32 participants of the Traverse City CBC would observe a total of 71 species. The list would include eastern bluebirds, northern harriers, merlins, sandhill cranes, a red-shouldered hawk, and a winter wren, each of which had been observed in less than 10 previous Traverse City counts.
And by the close of 2022, more than 75,000 observers across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific Islands would add their own CBC lists, all contributing to a community science project which began long before they were born. The 123-year-old annual Christmas Bird Count is now a longitudinal dataset of more than 2,500 species of birds.
The data was a major contributor to the 2019 finding, published in the journal Science, that North American bird populations have decreased nearly 30 percent in the past 50 years.
As the Traverse City group approached North Union Street, Voss said his favorite sighting of the morning had been a pair of colorful wood ducks near the South Cass Street Bridge. The wood ducks had inspired a flurry of compliments, including from Voss’s daughter, Lucy Voss.
“They’re just so extravagant,” she said, watching through her binoculars. “Like, who asked them to be that awesome?”
One hour after setting out, an observer in the group had an unofficial tally of 21 species. Crane, deciding where to head next, seemed pleased with the day so far.
“Stacking up the waterfowl,” he said.
With that, the band of birders turned toward West Grand Traverse Bay, to see what else they could see.
