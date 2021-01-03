TRAVERSE CITY — Ned Hardwick was once just a middle school journalist.
When he was a junior at Traverse City West Junior High school in 1997, Hardwick was assigned to work on a career-exploration story to interact with people in the community. His teacher put him in touch with Scott Maxson, a former student of hers, and Hardwick went on a ride-along with him as an assignment.
“It was kind of really my first look behind the scenes of what police officers do,” Hardwick said, and the ride-alongs didn’t end with the story for his class.
Hardwick did several more ride-alongs with Maxson in high school, ending up a participant in the Citizen’s Police Academy. He had it in the back of his head he wanted to become a police officer, and ended up pursuing a law enforcement career after college.
For the last 12 years, Hardwick has been a Lieutenant with the Fitchburg Police Department, a suburb outside of Madison, Wisconsin. He credits Maxson with getting him into police work and the two stay in touch frequently.
So when Hardwick learned Maxson was planning on retiring from the Traverse City police department after 25 years, his first thought was how he could manage another ride-along.
“I can say for certain that had it not been for Scott taking the time out of his his schedule, his work routine to allow a junior high journalist to come and ride along with them, I definitely wouldn’t have been interested in this field,” Hardwick said.
Hardwick wasn’t the only one Maxson offered a ride-along to. In 1999, the Record-Eagle rode along with Maxson and an Elk Rapids senior aspiring to become a mounted officer. It’s in that story where Maxson gives a man going 18-mph over the speed limit a $70 ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.
That’s Maxson on most of his 9,125 days as a road patrol officer with the Traverse City police officer. He was assigned the downtown sector from 1997 until 2000 and has worked the west side of town since.
May 12, 1998, just two years into Maxson’s time with the department, was not most days.
Maxson was in the middle of policing a traffic crash and was assigned to investigate a man walking around downtown with a gun. Usually whichever officer takes the call first, it’s their call. Dennis Finch, Maxson’s sergeant, was leaving and said he’d take the call. Maxson would arrive on the scene as backup.
“By the time I got there he had already established contact,” Maxson said. “Things went downhill.”
With all units responding to the scene, the man later identified as John Clark shot an officer in the groin. When Sherry Maxson, now Scott’s wife, heard that, she found Scott’s car by their house and saw a water bottle on the hood.
“They said that they had just taken an officer away in an ambulance,” Sherry said.
Sherry couldn’t find Maxson. Their wedding was planned for October. Sherry rushed to the hospital to see if it was Scott, learning then that it was Sgt. Finch.
Finch died at the hospital the next day; the Traverse City Police Department building on Woodmere Ave. is named in his honor.
Hardwick, because of his friendship with Maxson, also participates in the four-day 300-mile Police Unity Tour bike ride in Washington, D.C. annually to honor Finch.
People ask Maxson often about the call he took but didn’t handle. He said he tries to turn it into a learning experience without Monday morning quarterbacking how another officer handled a call.
Maxson still remembers more of his early days with the department, but in a different way.
Prior to the Finch call, Maxson earned a life saving award for responding to an EMS call that a woman was choking. Maxson cleared her airway and conducted CPR on the woman, Leonna Soapman, who lived for another five years.
Finch applied for Maxson to receive the award through the American Police Hall of Fame.
“The thing that really stands out is every year at Cherry Festival, when I was on my foot beat downtown, her family would come up to me, like clockwork, and say how much they appreciated me for what I did,” Maxson said. “They were able to have their mom and family around for that many more years.”
In recent years, however, law enforcement workers aren’t always looked at in that lens. Black Lives Matter protests broke out nationally in 2020 after officers were involved in the deaths of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Jacob Blake.
Maxson said it’s discouraging when people paint law enforcement with a broad brush — when that’s also the same thing protesters want officers to stop doing.
“I’ve always held myself to, in my belief, a higher standard,” Maxson said. “I treat everyone the same. I’m very respectful. I feel like everybody deserves the same treatment, and I’ve always been that way.”
Maxson had every chance there was to be promoted, but declined repeatedly. He had decided a long time ago he enjoyed working the road and didn’t want to work in an office supervising other officers.
“I felt like I could make a bigger difference on my own out on the street doing my job,” Maxson said. “It just was a better fit for me.”
In 25 years, Maxson says he has learned the ebbs and flows of how the Traverse City community perceives law enforcement. After Finch’s death, community support came with it; when national incidents occurred, some of that support went away.
Maxson said regardless of that, he treats everyone with respect. And, in return, he said he’s approached by locals often who tell him they still have the TCPD’s back. The countless times Maxson says a car in front of him at the drive-thru took care of his coffee are just another example.
“You drive by the cars on the street, and they’re giving you the thumbs up and the kids are waving,” Maxson said. “That’s when it really is like, ‘Man, you know, what a cool spot. I’m in a good area.’”
