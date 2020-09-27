GREAT LAKES WETLAND WALKS by Peg Comfort
This easy to use guide on wetland plants of the Great Lakes is a must have for your up north bookshelf. It features wonderful section artwork by well-known northern Michigan artist Glenn Wolff and has a forward by noted Michigan author Jerry Dennis. Plant diagrams are by Heather Shaw and photographs by James Dake.
Comfort knows her nature and explains everything clearly here. Full color photographs of wetland flowers are organized by seasons: spring, early summer and late summer, along with a step-by-step process for identifying common flowers with a limited number of technical words. Field note pages are included so you can make notes and sketches to help you remember plants that you meet on your walks. Loaded with resources — including plant lists, glossary, field guides, color photos, diagrams, and checklists — this guide is sure to make your wetland walks memorable. First printing of this book was supported by GRNA and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
9781734127706 Grass River Natural Area Inc.
FUZZY THE EAGLE by Tracy L. Mikowski
Former Clinch Park zookeeper Tracy L. Mikowski writes another true and endearing animal tale this time paired with Lisa Wamsley featuring illustrations by P.M. Richard.
Kody and Tanka were injured eagles living in TC at the zoo who successfully hatched an eaglet. The story goes on to tell of “Fuzzy’s” journey from zoo cage baby to mature adult bald eagle relocated & living free in the wilds of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. With lovely illustrations and interesting eagle facts lightly incorporated into this heartwarming story, Fuzzy should rival it’s predecessor, Squirt the Otter as a popular children’s picture book.
9780986028717 Talking Crow Publishing
THE LIFE OF THE SLEEPING BEAR by The Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes
Filled with glorious color photos this volume celebrates the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The text expands on the Wayside Panels located along the park’s Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive covering area history, natural features, Glen Haven, the First People and so much more.
This book was produced by Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, a nonprofit group supporting the National Lakeshore. All profits go to projects in the Lakeshore. For more information visit www.friendsofsleepingbear.org
9781950659265 Mission Point Press
LESLIE’S FIELD GUIDE TO IRELAND Written & Illustrated by Leslie Lee
Local author Lee has traced her roots literally and figuratively and shares in this little volume a pot of gold information. Covering points of interest throughout Ireland, some Irish history, general travel tips, and a section on DNA, the book packs in a lot of information in friendly “come along on my trip” style. The true highlights however, are the detailed colorful maps and drawings done by the author herself. Some blank pages are left for you to fill in your own notes, itinerary, and drawings.
Leslie Lee is an artist and an author. Lee has also edited-authored Backcountry Ranger, the Diaries and Photographs of Norton Pearl in Glacier National Park 1910-1913; Pearl’s Girls, a linguistic analysis; and Sacred Space: Pine Hollow. Her 2019 release We Are the Land, Ireland, is the first book in her series Leslie’s Travel Companion and the field guide is the second.
9780991502295 Leslie Lee Publisher
NOW WHAT? by Brian M. Ursu, CFP
Invest in your future! Ursu explains the basics of investment, and offers concrete guidance for life’s expensive milestones, like buying a house or having children.
Although the book may be geared toward millennials, it covers the basics of investing, creating a portfolio, legacy planning and several other topics that would be of use to starting out investors of any age. It does not read too Dad-like but is clear and direct in explaining concepts that frequently confuse or mystify many.
9781632992598 River Grove Books
THE CLERGYMAN’S WIFE by Molly Greeley
Traverse City’s own Molly Greely has written a Pride & Prejudice-inspired novel of love and duty. Taking the side character of Charlotte Lucas, Elizabeth Bennett’s friend and developing her into a believable, engaging heroine takes some talent which Greeley obviously has. With an easily approachable first person narrative readers meet Charlotte on her wedding day then jump forward three years to hear of her observations as a minister’s wife questioning the role of love and passion as her life is about to take a turn.
Greeley has a bachelor’s degree in English with a creative writing emphasis from Michigan State University, where she was the recipient of the Louis B. Sudler Prize in the Arts for Creative Writing. Her short stories and essays have been published in Cicada, Carve, and Literary Mama.
9780062942913 William Morrow
THE GIFT OF SECOND CHANCES By Patricia Steele
Open this portal to understanding the conflicts of those grappling with addiction. Steele writes clearly and painfully about her drinking, her feelings of shame, the horrors of prison and her path forward. This author walks the talk and has become a state-certified drug and alcohol counselor. She tells it like it is because she has been there, survived, and gone on to better things and is helping others. A portion of the proceeds from sales of this book is being donated to Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City.
9781950659098 Mission Point Press
