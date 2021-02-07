LEELANAU COUNTY — Chris Roxburgh has been fascinated by the rich shipping history of the county he grew up in.
Once used by thousands of vessels over the last three centuries, Roxburgh captured and researched nearly two dozen shipwrecks off the shores of the Manitou Passage in a book of photos: “Leelanau Underwater.”
“I had no idea how extensive it really was until I started scuba diving and finding shipwrecks,” Roxburgh said.
“The Manitou passage was a hub for shipping. All the ships from Chicago and other areas would go through the Manitou passage to get around and up to the Mackinac and all the way back down in Detroit.”
The book itself took Roxburgh three years to put together. It’s a mixture of his underwater photography with background about the ships photographed with the help of Great Lakes historians Brendon Baillod and Ross Richardson.
“It was quite an amazing trip to go and locate a lot of these,” Roxburgh said. “All of them are not buoyed that I have, and half of them in the book on the Fox Island wrecks are the first time anybody’s ever taken pictures of them underwater.”
To locate the wrecks Roxburgh said he used sonar, GPS and satellite imagery after traveling hundreds of miles over the Manitou passage. A few shipwrecks were so deep and unpublished that he needed to ask permission from wreck hunters that originally found them.
That’s because there were shipwreck laws passed in the 80s intended to preserve history and prevent treasure hunters from stealing artifacts on them. The Westmoreland shipwreck in particular, which is featured on the cover of the book, has millions of dollars worth of gold still aboard.
“There’s only like eight people in the whole world that have ever dove it,” Roxburgh said. “Everything is still on it ... that’s why it’s such a sensitive site.”
Other shipwrecks in the book have been recently discovered. That includes the George Rodgers which Roxburgh’s wife, Bea, discovered in Northport about five years ago paddleboarding in shallow waters.
Roxburgh said that’s what inspired him to get into shipwreck hunting.
The book features a total of 20 shipwrecks, all in Leelanau County.
Roxburgh is working on the same project but for the Mackinac Straits, which has about 30 wrecks featured. He’s on track to release the book by September.
There lies the largest shipwreck in the great lakes — the 601-foot SS Cedarville which launched in 1927 and sunk in 1965. After a collision with another ship just west of Mackinaw City, 10 of 35 crewmembers died.
“The wrecks in there are massive,” Roxburgh said.
The book is available to purchase at Horizon Books and online through Amazon for $25. For the last three weeks, 1,500 books have sold to be the store’s best seller, Roxburgh said. Another 2,000 are on the way.
