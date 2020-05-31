TRAVERSE CITY — Two panes of glass separate two microphones and a miniature chalkboard nested on the dashboard of John Plough’s mobile studio, formerly known as a Chevy Equinox.
He’ll feed a sanitized cable through the window of his guests car, then begin his podcast with a simple message.
“Thank you for letting me in your driveway.”
Plough, program manager for Northwestern Michigan College’s Extended Educational Services, has toured Traverse City and its surrounding cities over the course of the last month.
He’s the host of NMC’s Driveways podcast, a function of NMC’s department of Extended Education that’s been in motion for the last year to educate the community about itself.
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders forced many business functions and family gatherings to be conducted over video conferencing tools like Zoom. Masks in grocery stores and essential businesses are common.
But Plough is trying to change that in a small way for himself and the guests he has on the show.
“I’m in their world, they’re in their own comfortable environment in their car,” Plough said. “We can actually be two people not on a screen, we can have a conversation. Even if we’re behind glass, we’re at least face to face and that’s been really powerful.”
Since Mid-April, Plough has done 14 interviews with guests both young and old.
He says the most interesting conversations he had was not with one of his colleagues in education, but one of their children.
Plough interviewed a sixth-grader for a show yet to be released, hopeful that people would find school to be a special place again when the pandemic is over.
“I think of when my work friends, my colleagues who happened to also be my friends, on a Sunday when we stop by in each other’s driveways,” Plough said. “Not for a podcast, but simply to connect again physically in a different way than just texting and Zoom-ing all day.”
Despite just a handful of followers on social media, the show’s impact is clear.
Five minutes into Episode 4, Plough asked Les Eckert, the director of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute, about her first memory with food.
Eckert’s response is quick.
“Growing up, my mom had a set of Pyrex bowls that nested in each other,” Eckert said on the show. “The largest bowl was yellow and the smallest bowl was blue and there were maybe four bowls in the whole set. That yellow bowl was used to make a mixed salad. It was used to make cookie dough. It was used to make pancake mix. It was served popcorn in. I can remember my mom flavoring ground beef for her famous meatloaf in it. Like, that yellow bowl.”
Plough received a text weeks later that someone gifted Eckert those same bowls she mentioned on the show. Eckert had just moved into a new house and a family friend purchased it for her as a housewarming gift.
“It’s doing exactly what we hoped it would do — it connects people,” Plough said. “Why? With our stories by our stories.”
