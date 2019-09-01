‘Water! Water! Water!” those at water station Number Two on the Boardman Lake Trail shouted to the oncoming Ironman competitor.
“Have you got Coke?” the competitor calmly replied.
“Two tables down”, someone called out.
“Thanks for helping out”, he said.
That little on-course conversation concluded as the racer went about his business by grabbing a paper cup of water to douse himself with before slamming another paper cup of Coke and continuing his rapid jog toward the finish line.
The importance of this conversation lies within its context and definitely not within its content. Context being that it took place four miles into the half marathon section of the Ironman 70.3 which meant that the fellow running had already swam over a mile, ridden a bike from Traverse City to Empire and back and ran from downtown TC to our water station and could talk to us like he hadn’t even climbed a couple of flights of stairs.
I use the “couple of flights of stairs” benchmark of fitness personally because that’s what it takes for me to begin to just slightly breathe hard.
And that’s all most of the early finishers were doing. For all of the exertions and aerobics that they were subjecting themselves to, struggling for their next breath was obviously not one of them. Even on their second lap of the Boardman Lake Trail and within a mile or so from being finished the elite runners seemed to be racing fairly effortlessly and their demeanor toward the water bearers was too.
In the hours to come that would change, of course. As citizen racers replaced the elite racers on the course the battle became more to finish rather than fly; ask for another breath rather than ask for a sip of Coke.
I tip my hat to every participant on events like these. I proved to myself many years ago that the endurance events are better left to those with the courage of their convictions to both train and persevere; convictions that I simply don’t have, at least when it comes to that kind of thing.
Earlier this summer in an event way more up my alley, I volunteered as a scorer for the Michigan Open golf tournament. Certainly not the endurance event that the Ironman race is but nevertheless a display of those with elite skills compared to those of us that play for lesser stakes.
Much like the Ironman, I happened to be in a position to watch the players in the lead hit a few shots. After the players had finished the hole I had been assigned to they dutifully walked by my post, reported their scores and without exception had a kind word for me as a volunteer.
Even with the tournament and its prize money on the line the players had the composure to casually converse with the volunteers. As the kind of golfer that often chokes on three foot putts for par, I took note.
We all face our demons in different ways and bring different skills along as we test them; be it in top level sports or in our daily routines.
Having seen up close a couple of different breeds of competitors with the abilities to challenge the best in their prospective sports and still have time for civility, I couldn’t help but be impressed and hope that I might have learned something.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.