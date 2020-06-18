CADILLAC — The drive from Traverse City to Cadillac — just under 60 miles — takes travelers through the rolling hills of northern Michigan’s most picturesque and peaceful forest lands.
That in itself makes for an inviting roadtrip.
But once arriving in Wexford County’s largest community and taking a stroll along the city’s waterside walkway, or, taking a 7.5 mile bicycle ride around Lake Cadillac — or both — puts in on the outdoor enthusiast’s bucket-list.
“Cadillac’s rockin’ right now,” said Charlie Schwarz, interim president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. “There’s a lot going — we’re open.”
Schwarz said the bike path around Lake Cadillac that takes riders over a combination of designated paved paths, and edges of the roadway that have been marked off are “easy to negotiate.”
Schwarz said the entire ride around the lake is beautiful, especially the western corridor.
A few times a few years ago, in trying to keep up with my wife, I pedaled my own bicycle around the 1,150-acre Lake Cadillac, half of which is no more than 15 feet deep.
Good news: there are plenty of lakeside benches along your route to stop and rest, or just look out over the popular fishing, swimming and boating waters that was originally known as Little Clam Lake, before its name was changed in 1903.
Traveling north and then west, your bicycle trip will take you from the city park in the downtown area — where a dinosaur of the rails, an 1870’s Shay logging locomotive, is positioned beneath a wooden canopy — past the Cadillac High School’s imposing and inspiring Memorial Stadium, past a war cannon and veterans monument, through quiet residential neighborhoods, through Kenwood Park and the adjoining 2.5 mile Heritage Nature Trail on the lake’s northwest shoreline, past the historic 1873 Clam Lake Canal that separates Lake Cadillac from Lake Mitchell, and past the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center located on M-115.
The canal, by the way, has been written into the annals of international folklore because since its construction, it freezes over in the winter before the two lakes on each side — Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell — freeze over. Then, after both lakes freeze over, the canal becomes ice-free and flows freely.
Then, pedaling back to the downtown area on Sunnyside Drive along the lake’s southern shoreline, bicyclists again get an up-close-and-personal view of the lake, and its southside residential areas.
The bicycle path that encircles Lake Cadillac connects to the Fred Meijer White Pines Trail State Park rails-to-path system that runs south to Reed City, Big Rapids and on to the Grand Rapids area, a total distance of more than 90 miles of asphalt, crushed stone and gravel.
If you’re a walker, for those looking to take a leisurely stroll along the lake can also begin their venture in the city park, and proceed along the Keith McKellop Walkway that ribbons itself just a few yards from the lake, and proceeds north and then west over a foot bridge.
The walk is especially refreshing in the early-morning as the sun plays peek-a-boo with the skyline of the city, and the sapphire-blue lake is smooth as a polished mirror.
But whether you bicycle around Lake Cadillac, or walk its Rockwellian pathway, the fact you can begin and end your day’s activity in the city park just a block from the downtown corridor — Mitchell Street, a.k.a. Business 131 — your visit will be made all the more pleasant because you’ll find yourself in the heart of an inviting vein of speciality shops, businesses, restaurants, and more.
The Wexford County Historical Society Museum is also located in the greater downtown area and within easy walking distance of the lake-adjacent city park (go to wexfordcountyhistory.org).
Brother and sister Bill Lakin and Cindy Lakin Morley, both of Cadillac, circled Lake Cadillac last weekend at a leisurely pace.
“Beautiful,” said Cindy as she expanded the notion for the lake-ride to include the adjoining Lake Mitchell, which is connected to Lake Cadillac by the short, narrow canal.
“It’s like, what lake do you want to ride (around today)?”
