Back when I had to stand on my tiptoes to see over a fire hydrant, dad loaded up the ole’ Chrysler and took us all on a road trip to Holland so that we could walk among the tulips.

Mom loved it.

Road Trip Road Trip is a monthly travel series by northern Michigan journalists Dave and Jeanne Barber. The series takes regional readers on easy, one-d…

A few years later dad again took us on a road trip to Holland where, dressed in white slacks with purple sequins sewn down the outer seams hip to heel and wearing a white dress shirt with a matching purple sequin bow tie, I carried a small American flag at the front of the Reed City J-Mar Rockets baton team as we marched in that year’s Tulip Festival parade.

Mom loved it.

While my history with attending Tulip Time in Holland dates back to the early Kennedy administration, now that this year’s Tulip Time is upon us I can’t think of a better Road Trip destination to encourage a family to visit than this beautiful festival with its 5 million or so tulips that will carpet the community over the next few weeks, and especially from May 6-14 during its colorful celebration, Tulip Time.

Yes, it’s going to be very, very busy in Holland over the next few weeks — shoulder-to-shoulder busy. But for those who have sauntered shoulder to shoulder with others during the National Cherry Festival you’ll know how to deal with such a mass gathering, and please trust me when I write that it is well worth the three hour, 170 mile or so trip from Traverse City to Holland, depending on what route you take – U.S. 131 south, M-37 south, or U.S. 31 south.

Holland’s annual tulip festival began in 1929 — and no, I was not at that one, at least not that I remember — when a crop of an estimated 100,000 tulips greeted Hollanders and visitors, alike. It is estimated that number has grown — quite literally — into the millions, but who’s counting. There will be tulips, everywhere.

This year, once again, Tulip Time will feature a colorful calendar of events. There will be parades, performers wearing authentic Dutch heritage clothing including wooden shoes; musical entertainment; heritage food and spirits; a carnival; a 5k, 10k and kids’ Fun Run; a quilt show; an artisan market; tours of tall ships; walking tours; floral arranging demonstrations; a presentation of “Dutch Dogs on Parade”; fireworks; and on May 13 at 2 p.m., the popular Volksparade take place that rivals that of the Cherry Royale Parade in Traverse City with one notable exception — all those wooden shoes that musically clunkity-clunk-clunk-clunk along the parade route.

For a thorough explanation of what this year’s Tulip Time will offer, visit tuliptime.com.

Just in case you’re interested in getting a pair of authentic wooden shoes for yourself, the De Klomp Wooden Shoe and Delftware Factory on the city’s north side and located at 12755 Quincy Avenue is a good place to go shoe shopping. “De Klomp,” by the way, translates to “wooden shoe.”

There are a number of other interesting sites to visit while in Holland, including the Windmill Island Gardens that features a 250 year-old working Dutch windmill known as “De Zwaan,” which means “Graceful bird.” “De Zwaan” stands 125 feet from its base to the top of its blades and is without a doubt the historic and cultural calling card of the entire park — even of the community, itself — that is spread out over 36 acres and includes canals, gardens, dykes and other locations to sit and enjoy a family picnic. The botanical garden that is found in Windmill Island is as beautiful and breathtaking as you’ll find anywhere. If you want to make your visit extra special you can climb to the top of the four-story windmill to take a look at the wonder it stands over.

Another location that will take you back in time, old-Netherlands style, is Nelis’ Dutch Village, which is located along the US 31 thoroughfare — you can’t miss it. There, the Dutch will “Welkom” you with open arms and invite you to enjoy their wondrous Ferris wheel from the 1940s; enjoy the shows put on by their costumed employees who wear, of course, wooden shoes and stand ready to serve as you stroll through their Dutch shops, food areas that specialize in Dutch delicacies such as homemade sausage rolls, pea soup, cheeses and more. You also can sit and rest near their Netherland-style canals, sit and enjoy a picnic, listen to music from an antique street organ, and more.

Holland is a community of incredible beauty — nature-made, hand-made, old school and ever-changing beauty. It is a community where something so simple, and yet so spectacular, as a single flower and the celebration that honors it can take hostage of all of your senses; yes, taste included, don’t forget about the homemade sausage rolls (though no one will ever hear me say, “please pass the pea soup.”)

Now imagine how 5 million tulips might stir your senses, and might even bring you a sense of peace in a world that is crying out for just that.

Last Saturday and in preparation for their Tulip Time festival, Holland resident Kendra Lokker sat among the tulips as her 7-month-old daughter, Ophelia Olvitt, sat squirming on her lap. Kendra, who looks forward to Tulip Time every year so much so that she eagerly dresses in her old-world Dutch best, encouraged little Ophelia to smile for the camera.

And that’s just what her Ophelia did. We think.

Either way, my wife and I are quite sure you’ll be left smiling when you take a road trip to Holland to stop and smell … the tulips.

To learn more about Holland and its surrounding area go westcoastchamber.org.