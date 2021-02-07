GRAND RAPIDS— Through a tropical forest located just over a couple hours from Traverse City, a trio of giggling girls skipped joyfully across a cobblestone bridge.
If their laughter was their language, their face masks spoke the volumes about the health restrictions that are in place everywhere.
Still, the young girls skipped, giggled, and in the midst of snowy weather in Michigan, wore their most colorful summertime clothes — rainbow stripes, polka dots, matching pink tennis shoes and all.
Such is the arresting atmosphere of the Grand Rapids-based Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, located 145 miles from Traverse City. Surrounded by 158 acres of gardens, meadows, woodlands and wetlands, and with more than 200 works of indoor/outdoor works of art — sculptured, painted and more — it’s the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory that serves as the park’s calling card, especially during the snowy days of winter.
“I love it, we’ve been members for a few years now,” said Jen Foley, who lives just a few miles from the park. “It’s a nice place to visit, to escape the Michigan winters.”
As Jen sat on a bench with friend Joey Perosky, the two watched their children — 7-year-old Eloise Perosky, 6-year-old Kendall Foley and 4-year-old Annie Foley — skip and scurry here and there. They watched and listened as brightly-colored birds chirped in the exotic trees, and a shallow brook bubbled just a few yards away. They watched and listened as a small waterfall kept tune, and just sat back and relaxed as a fine mist moistened the warm, tropic-like air.
The conservatory is a five-story, 15,000 square-foot facility featuring rock landscapes, a waterfall and a variety of exotic plant selections, and houses tropical plants from around the world, including fig trees from India, exotic orchids from Central and South America, Asiatic bamboo and banana plant.
My wife and I have visited the gardens a number of times, both in the summer when it’s summer, and in the winter when it’s still summer — at least inside the conservatory.
Of course, the outdoor maze of art-adorned paths and walkways are open in the winter for those who enjoy a stroll in the brisk, sub-freezing air.
“In normal, non-COVID-19 years, we average between 700,000 to 750,000 guests each year,” said John Vanderhaagen, director of communications.
“(Our) winter guest attendance is approximately 200,000, thanks to our popular Metro Health Christmas and Holiday Traditions (held November through early January), and Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming, held every March and April) exhibitions.”
The “Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibit is one of my wife’s favorites; she enjoys getting up-close photos of the living exhibit that takes visitors to the conservatory through the life cycle of a butterfly — from egg to larva to pupa to when it takes flight.
“There are very few obstacles in keeping the gardens open during the winter,” said Vanderhaagen.
“Our wonderful horticulture team makes sure that our walkways and paths are cleared of snow by the time that we open to the public, and the Gardens and Sculpture Park take on a very unique beauty in the winter months, especially after a fresh snowfall.
“We encourage guests to visit several times throughout the year, as the Gardens and Sculpture Park are unique in each season and programming continues throughout the year. We are only closed three days out of the year, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.”
Vanderhaagen said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the garden’s programming has shifted to virtual, which can be found at MeijerGardens.org.
