BALDWIN — Size-wise, it compares to Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” — small in measure, yet massive I beauty and artistic scope.

And where Da Vinci’s masterpiece measures a postage-stamp size of 21 inches by 30 inches — in the world of such great art that indeed is small — the Shrine of the Pines is also small in size, but is also a masterpiece in its own right.

Located on M-37 just a few miles south of Baldwin in Lake County — about 70 miles south of Traverse City, so you should be able to make the trip in 90 minutes or less — the log-cabin style museum that is the Shrine of the Pines is home to a massive collection of early 20th-century handcrafted furniture made of tree roots, the majority of which were literally pulled from nearby rivers by Raymond W. Overholzer in a 30-year period from the early 1920s until his death in 1952.

Using only hand tools — he even handmade his own sandpaper – Overholzer created a unique collection of furniture, all one-of-a-kind items, that challenge the imagination.

“Beautiful, isn’t it?” Jim Maxwell, tour guide of the museum said as he pointed to a large dining table and 10 chairs surrounding it. “This is the grandest piece in the whole collection. If you look closely, there are even drawers and (cubbyholes) cut and carved into the table to put your personal things in. The table all by itself weighs about 700 pounds and has about 60 inlays.”

Jeanne and I have visited the Shrine of the Pines a few times now and we never leave disappointed because it truly is a study of one man’s incredible vision and craftsmanship.

In guiding visitors through the unique museum Maxwell joyfully and comprehensively explains the significance of each of the pieces of furniture, pointing out how each piece was cut and carved using only hand tools and pieced together with old-world style of wooden dowel joinery and a special type of glue made by Overholzer, himself, a glue that he stirred together using fish innards, pine pitch, deer parts and sawdust.

An accomplished hunter and taxidermist, Overholzer smoothed the surfaces using his homemade sandpaper that he made of sand, discarded sanding belts from nearby logging mills and pulverized glass. The furniture was then coated with another homemade concoction that included “animal grease.”

And while the dining room table may be the museum’s show piece, a rocking chair also demands appreciative inspection.

“They say it’s perfectly balanced, that if you give it a slight push it’ll rock 50 times, all by itself,” Maxwell said. “Me? I’ve only got it to rock 27 times by itself. But I’ll tell you what, it is comfortable.

“Everything in here is made of roots. Mr. Overholzer would go into the nearby rivers and pull the roots out, bring them back and he’d let them dry out. Then he’d stand back and look at them to see what he could make out of them. He was a ‘visionary,’ that’s for sure, he’d stand back and ‘envision’ what a certain set of roots might look like when he got to work on them, and then he got to work, and that would take him a while.

“The chairs (around the dining room table) for example, took him about 30 days each to make. The checkerboard he made he used blackberry juice to dye half of them and he kept the other half looking natural.”

Maxwell pointed out how the medicine cabinet “looks like a snake … or an otter, I don’t know for sure.”

Maxwell said Overholzer’s collection was intended as a memorial to the eastern white pine, which he felt was disappearing from the landscape. The property was designated a Michigan State Historic Site in 1982.

The museum includes the aforementioned dining table and seating for 10; a buffet and a side tables; beds; a game table with chairs; the rocking chair with an accompanying ottoman; a pair of fireplace chairs; a revolving gun rack with hidden drawers for ammunition and more. There is also an impressive chandelier that hangs in the center of the building.

Also an accomplished taxidermist, Overholzer’s collection includes a fawn, deer head, birds, a fox and more.

Outside the cabin-like museum, visitors can “... walk in the woods (and) experience serenity by walking our trails where woodland paths will take you through towering white pine — paths are wheelchair accessible.”

The Shrine of the Pines is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Sept. 30, when it will close for the season. For more information go to shrineofthepines.com.

And just in case you might want to seek out a tasty treat in nearby Baldwin, itself, may we suggest you visit the Jones Homemade Ice Cream shoppe, which, like the Shrine of the Pine, draws its own large number of visitors to the quaint community.