With this road trip I’m taking you to the town I grew up in and was married in — Reed City — and if nothing else it’s proof positive that I’ve come full circle in my writing career.
And while there are those who might say I’ve simply been writing in circles since I sold my first newspaper story to the Grit newspaper some 60 or so years ago for publication in a special section they called “I’m Proud of My Town,” I find myself proudly writing about this little town again, but for a different subject matter.
Sixty years ago I wrote about a new “teen club” the kids had built in their city. This time I’m writing about the community’s criss-crossing trails system that is as inviting and unique as any trails system in the state and I’m pretty proud of that, just as those who still live in Reed City are proud of their trails system, today.
“Reed City is continuing to develop our city trail system to provide looping opportunities for cyclists, runners and walkers,” said City Manager Rich Saladin. “Our shops and restaurants appreciate the tourists and travelers that stop to use our trails and parks.
“Reed City is a great starting point if you are accessing the trail for a short bike ride, or walk, or looking for a nice long ride or run. There is plenty of parking at the Depot and it’s close to many restaurants where you can have a hearty breakfast prior to heading out or a great lunch or dinner on your return. Reed City also has a nice park system including the Purple Heart Linear Trail that runs along the Hersey River connecting Rambadt Park and Westerburg Park. You can access the trail at the covered bridge located on the White Pine Trail on the northern section of town or on the Pere Marquette Trail where it veers off on the east end of town.”
Saladin reminded me that Rambadt Park is home to 11 campsites with full electrical and water hookups. It has a playground, pavilion, bathrooms with showers and a bandshell.
“During the summer, Reed City hosts the Crossroads Picnic Showcase Music Series which provides a great variety of music every Friday night,” he said. “It’s free, just bring a lawn chair or blanket and some drinks and snacks. The Purple Heart Trail includes a walk over the ‘Little Mac’ suspension bridge that crosses the Hersey River. There is also a scenic mural painted on a section of the trail that passes underneath Chestnut street. The trail continues to Westerburg Park which contains another playground, softball and baseball fields, basketball courts, two pavilions and bathrooms.”
As I remember, and as the city manager was kind enough to remind me, a favorite ride is from Reed City to Big Rapids, which is 13 miles one way, that takes a person through wooded areas, flowering fields and beautiful farmlands. Paris Park, located six miles midway between the cities, is operated by Mecosta County Parks and is a welcome place to take a short break with bathrooms, fishponds and campsites. A mini Eiffel Tower is a great picture taking opportunity.
“As you continue south, you’ll see glimpses of the Mighty Muskegon River and, eventually, you’ll cross the Muskegon River on a long wooden trestle bridge that gives an amazing overlook of the river,” said Saladin. “Big Rapids has multiple city trails that also connect the White Pine Trail to their park system and downtown area.
“If you’re looking for a longer ride, it’s about 27 miles from Reed City to Cadillac. It connects to Cadillac’s city trails and you can take a ride around Lake Cadillac, stop for a snack or drink, before heading back to Reed City. LeRoy and Tustin are small villages located on the trail and provide amenities like bathrooms, picnic spots, dining and stores along the way.
“I’ve also ridden east on the Pere Marquette Trail several times,” said Saladin. “It’s paved from Reed City to Midland. From Reed City to Hersey, you’ll catch several great views of the Hersey River and cross over it near Camp Albright and Event Center. As you head toward Evart, you’ll start seeing great views of the Muskegon River including a wonderful overlook.
“As city manager, I have tried to truly market the trail system in and around Reed City. In 2020, Reed City became a Pure Michigan Trail Town. Cadillac and Big Rapids have joined us in this recognition from the state in 2022. Many other towns along the White Pine Trail are working toward this designation as we try to develop an amazing corridor of resources, recreation, dining, and fun along the north-south route. Friends of the White Pine Trail have been working diligently to pave the entire trail from Cadillac south to Belmont – over 70 miles. One of the newest sections of paved trail is from Reed City north to Cadillac. The Pere Marquette Trail, which runs east and west, also travels through Reed City and dissects the White Pine Trail at the William and Mable Porteous Depot at the center of our downtown area. Bill Porteous was a great advocate for the paving of trails throughout the state and is considered the Grandfather of the White Pine Trail. The Porteous Depot has multiple amenities including a 24/7 bathroom, drinking fountain, covered area, picnic tables, outdoor firepit and bike repair station. It’s also home to the Reed City Chamber of Commerce which has local information including maps, menus and guides.”
Situated at the U.S. 131 and U.S. 10 cross roads some 75 miles south of Traverse City — it’s an easy 90-minute drive, if that — Reed City certainly is a destination any and all trail enthusiasts should make.
