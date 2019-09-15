Riding shotgun three years ago, Jeanne took aim and shot a bird’s-eye-view photo of two ships — one an 18th- century replica sailing vessel and the other a mammoth, modern day freighter — passing 200 feet beneath us in the Straits of Mackinac.
Then, while riding shotgun last week, she again took aim and shot a similar bird’s-eye-view picture of Colonial Fort Michilimackinac. As driver on both of our trips, I kept my eyes straight forward and my hands firmly white-knuckled at 10 and 2 as we traveled across the Mighty Mac.
For sure, the Mackinac Bridge and its surrounding calling cards — Fort Michilimackinac, Mackinac Island, fudge and, oh yeah, the Upper Peninsula — make for a must-do one-day (or longer) road trip from Traverse City through the pristine northern Michigan forestland.
As I sat on a bench outside the entrance to Fort Michilimackinac and listened to the rhythmic surf from where Lakes Michigan and Huron bleed into each other, I looked up to the great bridge that spans the straits, joining the Mitten with the Upper Peninsula, I was mesmerized at the bridge’s engineering and endurance. With the colonial fort at my back and the Mighty Mac in my vision, it was a surreal picture of Old World meets new.
Imagine this: the equatorial circumference of planet Earth is 24,901 miles; the Mighty Mac is suspended with over 42,000 miles of cable wire that support the thousands of cars that travel across it every day.
Jeanne and I have traveled across it a number of times and every time we do — me keeping a vigilant eye on the ribbon of road in front of us — Jeanne is only too happy to take pictures of whatever it is she sees: ships, forts, islands, birds flying BELOW us, and more.
And though Fort Michilimackinac, itself, is a good reason to make this road trip, you better do it soon before it closes for the season on Oct. 4. In fact, combine it with your annual color tour of northern Michigan and you’ll be more than satisfied.
“I have so many things I like about the fort,” said Dominick Miller, marketing nanager for Mackinac State Historic Parks. “The ongoing archaeological dig definitely stands out to me, as I find it incredibly fascinating to watch history unearthed daily.
“While every building in the fort is reconstructed, I enjoy that each site was excavated and we built the structures back in their historic sites based on the archaeological findings and historical maps. I also enjoy that the fort is still only about 60 percent excavated, and that it will never be finished,” he said.
“We’ll always have more to discover and more to learn about the historic residents of Michilimackinac.”
Miller said during the peak season a dozen “interpreters” are on site, along with six archaeologists, three or four park operations members and six or seven guest services representatives who can be found in the Visitor’s Center and Hearthside Museum Store.
Closed from early October to early May, Fort Michilimackinac still gets between 70,000 and 80,000 visitors each year. The 2019 season ends with Halloween-themed “Fort Fright,” Oct. 4-5.
