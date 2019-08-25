Sauntering your way through the colorful, 110-acre Dow Gardens, your senses are soothed by an orchestra of birds, frogs, crickets and other Lilliputian creatures. So much so you’ll instinctively stop to smell the roses — and the daisies, the petunias, the black-eyed Susans, hydrangeas, bee balm, purple coneflowers and an Eden of 1,700 other plants, bushes and trees.
There are signs everywhere encouraging you to walk on the grass — to meander off the 4 miles of paved paths and even more unpaved — and to get up close and personal with the very best of what Mother Nature has to offer.
There are rivers and ponds, bridges and orchards, sculptures and a playground, and benches on which to sit and rest. And winding its way through the trees 40 feet above the ground is a suspended walkway — said to be the nation’s longest canopy walk through the crowns of the trees — that will allow you to look down, quite literally, on an air force of birds gliding between you and the ground below.
Wanna’ take a picnic basket? Do it! It’s encouraged.
The Midland-based botanical gardens just might epitomize the best of what Michigan outdoors is all about. Open year-round — though its hours change with the seasons — it’s the go-to place for those who like to hike in the Mitten State. And if you like to photograph the outdoors — my wife sure does — then it’s an extraordinary place to spend your day.
Adam Bodrie, a digital marketing specialist at Dow Gardens, told me the fall season delivers an extra special experience, especially when strolling the Canopy Walk.
“Very colorful,” he said. “We do get some (beautiful) colors.”
Throughout the year there are special programs and events that take place at Dow Gardens, and now through Sept. 29 the park is hosting “Origami in the Garden.”
Created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box, the large sculptures located throughout the grounds include include soaring birds, gliding airplanes, galloping ponies, boats, butterflies, bison and more. Some of the Box compositions were done in collaboration with world-renowned origami artists Tim Armijo, Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, Michael G. La Fosse and Robert J. Lang.
As I did what I do best — sit peacefully on a bench and wait patiently for my wife to weave her way through the meticulously groomed labyrinth that is the Dow Gardens — I talked with a few passers-by preparing to exit the site.
“Beautiful, could stay here all day and do what you’re doing,” one fellow said as he took a seat next to me.
I overheard others say their venture through the gardens was “awesome,” “peaceful,” “a workout” and “really, really unbelievable.”
I have to tell you, though I’ve lived in California and Florida, and even Hawaii for four years courtesy of the U.S. Navy, I have always believed northern Michigan is as beautiful a place as anywhere I’ve ever been.
And Dow Gardens just might epitomize the very best of the state’s outdoors.
