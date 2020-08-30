TRAVERSE CITY — A shared affinity for building community brings together an unlikely duo — the new Restoration Church and Right Brain Brewery.
The nondenominational Christian church founded by Brian Williams will begin to conduct services at the Traverse City microbrewery Sept. 13. Williams previously served as tech director and worship pastor at The Tabernacle church in Buckley.
“This is an idea that says we can be right where the people are,” he said.
Williams hopes the casual brewery setting will engage people uncomfortable attending a traditional church.
“I know we’re not the church for everyone, but everyone is welcome,” he said.
Restoration Church is based on three principles — transparency to one another, community support and positive change. Its strong focus on community inspires building partnerships with individuals,churches and nonprofits, as well as global organizations.
“We want the people to go out and be the hands and feet of God,” Williams said.
Clayton Porter’s personal journey led him to become apart of the church’s fledgling congregation. Porter attended The Tabernacle Church as a youth but fell away from his spiritual roots after joining the Air Forceand traveling the world.When he found living for himself was not enough, he returned to religion to restore his life and family.
Porter is a member of Restoration Church’s board and leads the church men’s ministry. He said the church is about grace and mercy. “We just do it a little differently.”
Right Brain does things a little differently, too. Family-friendly Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City’s SoFo District calls a renovated warehouse home. Restoration Church is not the first church to conduct services at the microbrewery. Space is rented for a minimal charge to groups with various viewpoints.
“We push boundaries with our beer. But I don’t feel in any way that allowing a religious group or political group or someone advocating for their cause in any way pushes boundaries,” said brewery owner/operator Russ Springsteen.
Springsteen, on a personal level, enjoys supporting community organizations, including Restoration Church. “I get to meet new people, be exposed to new ideas and approaches to spirituality and faith,” Springsteen said.
“It seems pretty fitting these days.”
Springsteen’s philosophy differs little from that of the church he hosts.
“Be nice. Be kind. Be thoughtful to others’ needs,” he said. “It’s pretty simple.”
Restoration Church services at the brewery will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask wearing, sanitizing and social distancing. Attendees may stay for discussions following the service and experience Right Brain’s menu.
Services take place Sundays at 6 p.m. at the Traverse City Civic Center Amphitheater until moved to the brewery September 13.
