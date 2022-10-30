I’ve got a problem with political debates.
Right now, prior to the Nov. 8 election, we’re being treated to a lot of them. Well, maybe treated is the wrong word for it.
In any case, the gubernatorial debate this past Tuesday was a classic.
Michigan’s incumbent governor, wearing a nubby pink blazer and bright red lipstick, faced off against her opponent, who was neatly clad in a black pantsuit.
Why am I describing what they were wearing? Because that’s what viewers notice — not their words. On a TV set, in high definition, under bright LED lights, viewers can’t help but bead in on what the two candidates looked like.
The fact that they are women just made this setting even worse because our culture, unfortunately, tends to objectify women. Men get away with bad hair. A woman would be pilloried for it.
So both women were dressed to the nines and elegantly coiffed, standing at their respective podiums.
It was a typical TV set with a panel of three reporters posing questions. This is what we expect to see; what TV audiences have been trained to see.
Again, the emphasis is on sight, not on substance. Lights, camera, action.
The medium is the message, as Canadian academic Marshall McLuhan so famously espoused, meaning that the most important thing about this debate was not any message conveyed.
The medium itself affected the message.
Donald Trump, who was a master of TV productions, trounced his opponent, Hillary Clinton, during a particularly memorable debate. Remember how he walked around on the set during the program? He literally took control by departing from the script and flouting the traditions.
When you’re among the TV viewers, you’re not listening as much to the words being spoken as you are watching the movement on the screen, the facial expressions, hand gestures, and the way the words are being said.
Simply put, it’s political discourse as a sporting event.
If you ask a communications professor, he’ll tell you that TV, generally, is a poor way to express abstract thought unless you’re an actor, a professional with the training to convey meaning in a way that transcends the limitations of a TV screen.
Another problem with the format of this debate — which pretty much negated any value as far as information conveyed — is the fact that the candidates accused each other several times of misrepresenting the facts or outright lying. So the gloves truly came off last Tuesday.
But, as a result, the audience really doesn’t have any clue what information is accurate.
Ultimately, voters will have to make an effort to figure out what’s true. If they don’t probe deeper on the issues, they’re going to end up basing their decisions on appearances and some unreliable rhetoric from debates like this one.
So why even go through this exercise? Why not try another approach?
How about a less formal, sit-down televised conversation between the two candidates?
Front-load the session with a few key issues and an itinerary to keep them on point, then open it up for a straightforward conversation, not a debate. Have them talk to each other, not the camera, and see if they can behave themselves.
Another approach would be a “60 Minutes”-style point/counterpoint with a professional journalist interviewing each candidate separately, focusing specifically on that individual, their accomplishments, records and remarks — and hold their feet to the fire.
By the end of last Tuesday’s hour-long debate, the reporters looked slumped and despondent from all the harangue and vituperative attacks between the two candidates. One even asked them to say something nice about the other.
It’s interesting to note, while these two candidates were vying for votes, nearly 1 million Michigan residents had already cast their ballots, according to the United States Election Project.
So perhaps this debate won’t matter very much.
But for those who haven’t voted yet, it seems like it would be a good idea to come up with something more insightful than this kind of nasty political theater.
Or just forget about it altogether and rely on reading about the candidates. Now there’s a novel concept.
