When it comes to marketing their state, Michiganders shoot themselves in the foot, then stick it in a big snowdrift and crankily call it home.
Here we are, in this gorgeous peninsula, surrounded by amazingly beautiful sources of fresh water and night sky vistas, and what do we do?
Complain about the weather.
The legend on the great seal and the state flag is: “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.”
So what do people here do? They look about, then drive to Florida.
We like peninsulas, sure. But let’s pick the Big Mitten.
And, if we want to fixate on weather, we sure don’t much care for what they’ve got going on in Florida. Not only hot and buggy in the summer — and we’re talking massive bugs, cockroaches the size of compact cars — but downright dangerous.
You don’t hear much about that, though, from Floridians. All you hear about from them is Disneyworld. What good is Disneyworld when the monorail ends up airborne — sans track — in a hurricane?
Bestselling author Carl Hiaasen has made a fortune writing about crazy people in Florida. And, make no mistake, there’s something to that ignorant, irrational Florida Man meme.
So here we are in Michigan and we’re not attracting the ravening hordes like they do in Florida.
That’s OK. What Florida’s got isn’t the kind of economic development we need or want. It certainly won’t raise the quality of life.
Michigan folk may complain about the weather, but most of us appreciate the irreplaceable resources that this state has in abundance — and we know how important it is to protect them.
When we think about growth, we need to figure out, first, how to manage it well.
We remember what happened years ago when “Good Morning America” did a big piece on the Sleeping Bear Dunes and, the next thing we knew, there was nowhere to park because the place was being mobbed by people from Poughkeepsie.
So maybe that’s why people from Michigan complain about the weather.
If we do, we’ll terrify those ravening hordes. Then they will go elsewhere and we’ll have our pleasant peninsula about us without all the litter and noise.
Just this big, beautiful, water wonderland we call home.
