People don’t know what they don’t know.
Sounds stupid, doesn’t it? But think about it for a second.
The general public, more than ever before, tends to be ignorant of news and events that directly affect them. And they don’t even realize it.
Pop quiz: How many people realized that elections were taking place last Tuesday?
Many daily readers of the Record-Eagle knew because we told them. Yet in communities across the state that are not served by local newspapers, it’s a good bet that a lot of taxpaying citizens — who had a direct interest in the outcome of those elections— didn’t vote because they didn’t even realize an election was taking place.
A significant chunk of the general public in Michigan and across the U.S. either don’t know what’s going on, don’t understand how the system works — or believe sources they find online who tell them what they want to hear.
It’s unclear which is worse: Outright ignorance as to what is going on or a belief in information that is blatantly wrong.
It’s tough to reach people who are apathetic, but, sometimes, something they care about will motivate their self-interest.
It’s even tougher to dissuade people who cling to misinformation because they can’t believe that someone they revere would lie to them.
Here’s a fact we’ve learned the hard way in the news business: People lie.
A popular phrase in newsrooms is: “If your mother says she loves you, check it out.”
Some folks laugh when they hear that saying, but it’s really no joke. It’s based on rigorous training that journalists receive — to question everything.
If we get snookered, we are accountable to the community we serve. That call to service is more important than ever in this climate, and the journalists graduating from universities and colleges commit to researching a topic, applying critical thinking, asking good questions, synthesizing information and writing well — all basic skills required of good journalists — in an age of mistrust and misinformation.
We applaud this tenacity and pride ourselves in nurturing it and helping young reporters grow.
Also, that call never truly never dies, so we also work with retired reporters who have more to give.
We do the work because we love the work, but, more importantly, because we want our community to thrive. And we want to hear from those former journalists at any age or stage who want to join us.
At the Record-Eagle, quite a few of us have been working in this business for years, so we’ve been around the block a few times.
But here’s another important fact: We’re on your block.
And we’re always looking for more voices to add to our content mix. Our readers know we have a stable of strong freelancers who help us cover our community. We are fortunate to live in a place with so many talented people wanting to scratch that creativity itch with writing and photography. We can’t always use their help, but we often have projects that are a good fit with their skill set.
So, to any retired journalists or people with relevant skills out there reading this column, don’t you know that journalism is a calling, not a career? Retirement, huh.
Fire up your laptop and send me an email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.