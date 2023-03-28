Editor’s Note: The Record-Eagle caps off Women’s History Month by diving into why it’s imperative to tell women’s stories ... and who better to ask than the storytellers themselves? Seven influential storytellers in the region tell us why:
Lynne Rae Perkins, author/illustrator, Suttons Bay
Lynne Rae Perkins, 66, is a self-employed author/illustrator who studied drawing, painting and printmaking in college and graduate school. She writes and illustrates picture books, chapter books and novels that have been published by Greenwillow Books, an imprint of HarperCollins. Her novel, “Criss Cross,” about the intersecting lives of four teens on the cusp of adulthood, was awarded the 2006 Newbery Medal. Her picture book, “Home Lovely,” about a mom and little girl who find beauty and hope after moving to a trailer in the middle of nowhere, was a Boston Globe Horn Book Honor Book. “Snow Music,” which explores the sights and sounds of snow, took a Boston Globe Horn Book Award. “Wintercake: A Winter and Holiday Book for Kids” is a popular favorite. Common themes in her writing include friendships, relationships, nature and, she says, “goofball observations.”
Q. What inspired you to become a writer in general, and specifically to tell stories in words and illustrations in children’s books?
A. In the small town where I grew up, books — with or without illustrations — were the most available art form. The library! The bookmobile! I love the democratic (small d) nature of books. My Dr. Seuss is the same as anyone else’s.
Q. Why do you think it’s important to preserving history for stories to be told in women’s voices, if you do?
A. It’s not only important but fascinating to hear different people, different kinds of people, describe the same event or scenario. I like the story of the Nine Blind Men (but hey, some of them could be women) and the Elephant. Each one experiences a part of the truth — an ear, a trunk, a tail — but we need all of them to really know what an elephant is. Too often, history has been told with too few voices, most of them male.
Q. Who are your favorite female storytellers and why?
A. Hmmm, so many! One of my current faves who writes for adults is Miriam Toews (“Fight Night,” “All My Puny Sorrows”). I love how she makes me laugh out loud and think about important stuff all at the same time. For kids, I love Joan Aiken (champion of smart girls) and Vera Williams (so much heart!). And lots of others.
Q. Who are you picturing reading your books when you create them?
A. I write and draw for who I remember being as a child and a young person. But I love hearing about what kids find there. I love hearing from adults who still read “Criss Cross,” or that a family has made a tradition of making a “Wintercake.”
Q. If you could have one thing a little girl reader would take away from one of your books, what would it be?
A. Some sort of child-sized version of “Only Connect” (E.M. Forster). With other people. With the natural world. With yourself.
Jillian Manning, editor, Northern Express, Traverse City
Jillian Manning has come home to tell stories. Now the editor of the Northern Express weekly, the 32-year-old graduated from Traverse City Central High School and the University of Michigan before spending seven years away as an editor in children’s publishing. She came back to Traverse City to work in the public relations and nonprofit sectors, including at the National Writers Series for a time, also freelancing as a journalist. She loves being able to tell stories about people and places in northern Michigan.
Q. What kind of stories are your favorites to tell?
A. I’m most drawn to hopeful stories that shine a light in a world that feels increasingly dark and grim. But I also like stories that teach me to look at the world differently and that debunk my preconceived notions. If you’re not learning something new, you’re not growing.
Q. You’re a fair amount younger than many of the writers featured here. What do you think you can bring to the table at a relatively young age?
A. I don’t think I’ve ever actually had avocado toast, but I’m firmly in the millennial generation. My cohort is known for being curious, confident and creative, and I’d like to think I bring those things to my writing and editing. I always want to push beyond the nuts and bolts of a story and find the beating heart at the center that makes it strange or beautiful or compelling.
Q. What do you think older women can learn from you, if you do? What do you think you can learn from women who are your elders?
A. Well, I know a lot about Track Changes in Microsoft Word! In all seriousness, I stand on the shoulders of the women who came before me. I get to be curious and confident and creative because other women fought for my future. I hope older women see their work in me and that I can pay it forward to the young women who follow. I believe that, with every generation, we gain opportunities to tell our stories with more authenticity — with more joy or rage or hope or whatever we feel — because of the work of our elders and our peers.
For about two years now, I’ve been email pen pals with a woman I met through the National Writers Series. We are generations apart and at very different stages in our lives. But we touch base every few months to recommend books that have spoken to us in times that we needed them. In our emails, the boundaries between stories and real life become blended, and we learn about each other through the lens of books.
Deb Jackson, executive director, Old Town Playhouse, Traverse City
Old Town Playhouse is a community theater with a small staff and hundreds of volunteers who bring the stories presented on stage to life. Deb Jackson, 64, sums up her role as its leader this way: “As my predecessor said, the executive director needs to make sure there is enough sand and toys in the sandbox for everyone to have fun and be able to come back and play again.”
Q. What role have women played and continue to play in all that OTP does?
A. Women make up a large segment of our volunteer base. They play every role here, including working on the stage sets, lights and sound, stage management and show directors. We always have many women audition for plays and are happy when we find a play that has a large female cast. Of our 10 tech chairs, seven are women. Tech chairs are the volunteer leaders who oversee and coordinate specific technical areas of the Playhouse — props, stage management, costumes, music, sets, etc.
Q. How does participating as a volunteer, whether behind the scenes in some capacity or as a performer, empower women?
A. Volunteering offers friendship, extended family, skill building and leadership opportunities. One of my favorite memories is when I was talking to the set crew early one morning as the kids were arriving for camp. One tiny little girl came in dressed as a robot in a box that had lights and sound. She was showing me how it worked and I commented to the set folks that they should get this girl on the team. She replied with big eyes and a smile, “I would love that because I want to be an engineer when I grow up.”
Q. What shows has OTP done in your memory that exemplify the idea of telling women’s stories?
A. There are so many wonderful plays that give voice to women, their experiences and their impact on society. When COVID happened, we were mid-run of “Silent Sky,” about female astronomers back when women were mostly relegated to office tasks. “Savannah Sipping Society,” “Love, Loss and What I Wore” and “Calendar Girls” all exemplified the strong bonds between women that encourage us, sustain us and sometimes challenge us to rise to a new level. In “Frozen Jr.,” two sisters save their town from evil.
Q. Any thoughts on what getting involved in community theater can do to help kids develop their talents, leadership, self confidence, self discipline, etc.?
A. We love to hear stories of our Young Company kids and their experience leading them to careers. But even if a theater or music career isn’t the result, theater helps kids develop confidence, explore their creativity, build speaking skills and make lasting bonds and memories. Working on a show requires teamwork and youngsters build leadership skills. We have girls who don’t aspire to be on stage themselves, but want to be involved in the tech areas of sound, lights and set build.
Mardi Link, author and reporter, Traverse City Record-Eagle
Mardi Link has come full circle, starting out as a reporter for a daily newspaper in New Hampshire, going on to raise a family, helping found a book review magazine and writing nonfiction books before joining the Traverse City Record-Eagle as a reporter just three months before COVID came on the scene. Among the books Link, 61, has written are “When Evil Came to Good Hart,” about the infamous 1968 murders of the Robison family at their cabin north of Harbor Springs, and “Drummond Island Girls,” about how she and a group of close friends and coworkers bonded over a trip to Drummond Island and continue to make the annual trek together.
Q. When did you realize you liked to write?
A. My urge to write things down, to tell stories and learn how to rhyme words and ask people questions and write down what they said, was secondary to my absolute love of reading. When I was growing up, my family spent a lot of time outside — camping, sailing, fishing, backpacking — and I always had books along. Some of my best memories are feeling warm and snug inside a sleeping bag inside a tent, with a flashlight and a book.
Q. What are your favorite stories to tell and why?
A. As a reader, I enjoy stories that give me a glimpse into lives that are different from mine, and moments in those lives that tell a larger story about modern life, our history and the ways people find to handle challenges they do not expect. So, as a reporter and an author, I try to write these kinds of stories, too.
Q. Why did you choose the Robisons as one of your themes?
A. The Robison case was one I’d been interested in since I was young. “Up north” was where my own family went on vacation to leave the city and the stresses of everyday life and busy schedules behind. The idea that another family was destroyed when they tried to do the same thing never left me. I looked for a book on the case, there wasn’t one, and so I think now that I wrote the book I wanted to read. I’ve been in touch with some of the Robison family’s extended relatives, some of whom have come to book signings and book talks, and have told me they appreciate knowing the facts of the investigation. There is no higher praise than that.
Q. What does “Drummond Girls” say about the importance of women in each other’s lives?
A. My friendships with the Drummond Girls are the longest relationships of my life, outside family. I think they would tell you the same thing. Our romantic relationships can end unexpectedly, our parents die, our children grow up and get busy, as they should, with their own lives. Friendships endure. I would not be the person I am, I would not be as resourceful or as resilient as I am, without the bonds I have with these women. I know whatever life throws my way, I can handle because I have them in my life. They know I’ll be there for them, too. Not just in challenging times, but in celebratory ones, too. We like to say, “Same island, same women, same weekend. For the rest of our lives.”
Q. Why is it important that women’s stories be heard?
A. Language and literature have for centuries been shaped by men. Look back in history and there are so many more published male writers than women writers, which gives readers only half the story. That is exactly what I try not to do in my reporting, so why is that acceptable in the larger world? It shouldn’t be. In the same way (that) I’m doing my small part for the First Amendment (as a reporter), I’m also doing my small part for women’s history. It’s one tiny drop of paint on a very big canvas, but it’s there.
Kandace Chapple, writer, former publisher and owner of Michigan Girl, Interlochen
Kandace Chapple, 48, has been telling stories in one form or another throughout her career. At 48, the former publisher of Grand Traverse Woman magazine now owns Michigan Girl, where she organizes events and trips for women in the area. She’s also a freelance writer and publishes her own Substack stories online.
Q. You write from the heart, and it seems you’ve been able to channel grief from losing your mom into some wonderful writing. Can you describe that process?
A. I lost my mother 16 years ago to breast cancer. We were so close, and I was absolutely lost without her. Two things happened: 1. I started biking at dawn while my family was still asleep and I found solace in the woods. And 2. A friend encouraged me to write a 500-word story — anything — about my mother. I finally had the nerve to sit down and do it, tell stories about my mom and also the loss. It was so healing that I just kept going. I can still, all these years later, sit down and write about her and something beautiful and wonderful will come up. Some stone turned. Another layer of healing.
Q. What themes are you generally drawn to?
A. I love writing about the outdoors. Trees, rain, dirt. There’s something so real about being outside in the weather and getting a little muddy. Somehow I feel closer to my mom out there under the sky. I’ve also been writing more about friendships and how we hold each other up — like biking buddies who show up to ride in the mud with you, even when it’s not the smartest decision of the day.
Q. Do you feel that your writing has staying power, that it is your legacy in a way, even though you’re still too young to be in legacy territory?
A. I have over 100 essays in a homemade “Motherhood 101 Book” for my sons (now 18 and 20) to read someday. Or maybe it will be a doorstop? But it is my most precious writing. If I do nothing else with my writing, I have given them funny stories from their growing up years — those little stories that might not mean the most to the world, but are my precious writing. What greater gift is there from the heart than telling the stories of our lives together?
As for my bigger, more public writing, I feel so grateful to have a platform to share my life with my readers. When our dog, Cookie, died last year, I had over 300 comments come in on Facebook (which is another writing platform — not to be dismissed — a wonderful place to share your stories free and for all). When I saw all those comments, I realized that through my funny dog stories over the years, she was in other people’s hearts too. Later that day, I went to the post office and someone stopped and said, “I loved your Cookie stories.” She told me about her pup, too. It was so sweet. Would we have ever connected, if not for a story written and shared?
Q. How important is the written word anymore, do you think?
A. If you stop and think about it, everything is actually the written word. All the movies and radio shows and YouTube. It all starts as writing or is transcribed into writing. People are telling their stories in more visual ways, but, in the end, it’s still stories! Writing is everywhere and we just have more ways to share it now.
Fleda Brown, author and former poet laureate for the State of Delaware, Traverse City
Fleda Brown moved to Traverse City in 2007 after retiring from the University of Delaware, where she was on the English program faculty for 27 years. She and her husband chose northern Lower Michigan because her family has long had a cottage in Antrim County that she visited many times over the years. Brown was Delaware’s poet laureate from 2001 to 2007, and her books, poems and essays have won a variety of awards. Brown, 78, currently writes a column on poetry for the Traverse City Record-Eagle and blogs at fledabrown.com.
Q. When did you start writing?
A. I started writing about as soon as I could write. I just loved it from the beginning and I grew up in a house, mostly because of my father, that was filled with language and books. I came home from school the first few years and the first thing I did was move some tables around to make a little schoolroom and started teaching my little sister how to write.
Q. What is being a poet laureate like?
A. You do pretty much what you want to. I was lucky that the State of Delaware Division of the Arts was sort of my sponsor and they arranged readings and events for me. I spent a fair amount of time with younger people, students, but did a lot of readings for various adult organizations, Rotary and that sort of thing.
Q. Why poetry?
A. I think all poems at root have stories in them even if it’s not the main thing in the form. Even in the most lyrical poem, there is always some narrative going on underneath. I was drawn to poetry maybe because my father was always so literal. He was an economist and was more of a scientist in his head … he loved poems, he just loved the ones that told stories that were really simple. I didn’t choose poetry, it just kind of chose me. But I like working in prose a lot too. I’m working on a prose book right now.
Q. Why storytelling?
A. When I write I’m making visible what might be invisible as a woman of my age, who grew up in my culture. In my family and an awful lot of others, it was the man who went out and did stuff and the woman stayed at home and stayed invisible. I felt invisible myself in my family for many reasons too great to go into here, so maybe writing from the beginning was, first of all, a way to make myself visible in the world — not for the sake of the world, but for me to see myself, to see who I was. But also, when you’re writing, you’re shaping the world, so it gives you a sense of power to be able to shape the world.
Q. Why is it important for women’s voices to be heard?
A. I think it’s important for everybody’s story to be told in some way or other … You have to be seen in the world in some way, but that can be a whole ego thing. It’s more of a community thing, like in indigenous communities, people sat around and told stories to each other. I was reading about children who grow up in families that have a sense of story. They are so much more solidly grounded and they don’t have some of the same emotional problems as kids who aren’t. It’s really important to know your history in some way, to have your parents say, ‘Oh, your great grandmother, she used to do this, she was a talker.’ That kind of thing helps you know who you are, and I think that’s really important.
Anne-Marie Oomen, Ph.D., author and English instructor, Empire
Anne-Marie Oomen spent about 18 years on staff at Interlochen Arts Academy, including nine as chair of the department of creative writing, retiring in 2015. Prior to that, she was an English and language arts instructor for students of all levels. Now she continues to teach poetry and nonfiction through the Solstice low-residency MFA program at Lasell University in Auburndale, Massachusetts. Her most recent book, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book,” was published in 2022. She has written and won awards for many other titles.
Q. What got you into writing and why have you stayed with it?
A. There are two stages to that. I knew I was interested in language and writing from the time I was a little girl. I grew up on a farm, so part of my content is always about rural life — there’s always that backdrop for me, this celebration on rurality and what life was like. My mother knew I was interested in stories and she gave me a subscription to a magazine that was called American Girl back then. I noticed there were little pieces they were publishing by girls my age so I wrote this … description of a sunset or sunrise. I showed it to my mother, who was standing at the wellpit where the well was, trying to do some work — she was always working — and she said, ‘You like to do this?’ with real skepticism in her voice … but that was the sort of seed that was planted.
I was not a stellar student or anything like that, but I kept dabbling until my first marriage failed when I was in my 30s. That was Part Two. That’s a time when you reassess everything and I thought, ‘What is it that really gives me pleasure, what makes me feel truly human?’ And that was writing. I was already teaching and began then to study deeply how to become a creative writer.
Q. Are there any common themes to your books?
A. I always want to celebrate the land, the fields, the farming community. Even in this most recent book, “As Long As I Know You,” that’s about my mom. My mom and I were not close friends and we became friends as she entered dementia, so as I am losing her I am becoming her friend for the first time in our lives, I think, maybe since childhood. The backdrop has to be her life as a farm wife and what that meant and how those women were pillars, but almost invisible pillars, for an immense cultural existence.
Q. Do you have any specific goals with the stories you tell?
A. I have a new book coming out. It’s a retrospective, a collection of all the little essays I wrote for Traverse Magazine, the Glen Arbor Sun, Michigan Humanities Council — all those short, pithy essays and a couple of new ones. As I was going through those to prepare them for publication, I was realizing so strongly that the themes I keep returning to are that, though the world can be dark and everyone has complicated lives and fierce troubles, there is this sense of hope that comes from community. And that community usually rises out of an association with the land, to me.
Q. What do women bring to the table?
A. We have a lot to say. I think everybody’s voice is important and we have taken a back seat; as I said, my mother was an invisible pillar. When women’s voices come to the surface, the conversation is fuller, more enriched, heightened. And decision-making? I think people are learning this occurs differently. When women’s voices are present in equal force to men’s voices, the processes shift …there are always exceptions, but generally speaking, it feels to me there is a more respectful mode of decision-making.
What I think now is … there are far more opportunities. I have so much hope for young women being able to take their places in the structures of power and governance and leadership and I just feel like they have the opportunities if they can take them.
Q. Any other thoughts?
A. My students … they’re fearless about trying and playing with hybrid ways of communicating: the graphic novel, docupoetry (combining poetry and journalism), video essays, text and cartoons — all of these mixed genres. They are just doing all kinds of creative things. It’s just a joy to see the creativity and willingness to mash up all kinds of genres. That to me is truly exciting because it’s a new way of communicating. They’re giving their message in a multiplicity of ways so the audience becomes immediately broader .. for that younger generation, the millennials and younger, it’s just wide open.
