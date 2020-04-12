TRAVERSE CITY — The day Bear Lake Christian Church closed, the Rev. Scott Hoffer and others went through with bleach and water, disinfecting all surfaces with which people might have come in contact.
Five weeks down the road, Hoffer still makes his way to the church — located between Kalkaska and Grayling — every Sunday. But he’s there alone and, instead of getting to preach to his parishioners, he’s checking the mail, paying bills and other day-to-day necessities.
Not being able to meet for services is disheartening for many, Hoffer said, noting that church is supposed to be a place of light, offering encouragement and support to its members so they can face the world.
“This is a time when people really need it,” he said.
But the coronavirus pandemic has led to shelter-in-place orders in several states, leaving churches to find new ways to keep in contact with their congregations.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order March 13 banning gatherings of more than 250 people. She reduced that to 50 people three days later and then, on March 23, issued a shelter-in-place order.
“Social distancing is hard,” Hoffer said. “Our congregation is a very loving congregation and we’re known for giving that close affection. It’s difficult when you’re restricted in that.”
To help combat the separation, Hoffer spends time each week touching base with the 80 or so people in his congregation, calling or texting to see how they’re doing.
Among them is Carol Davenport, of Grayling, who joined the Bear Lake Christian Church congregation about a year ago.
Hoffer and other church members have been great about keeping in contact through periodic texts and phone calls, Davenport said. If she sees people from church on the street, they’ll wave or stand 6 feet apart and chat, she said.
“The thing that I miss is the hugging,” Davenport said. “That, I really miss, because I love hugging my brothers and sisters. But we can’t do that. We just can’t do that now.”
Staff at The Tabernacle Church also have been making phone calls to check in and offer assistance, the Rev. John Vermilya said. It’s a hard thing to do, considering the church’s database contains somewhere between 1,500 and 1,700 names, he said.
The Tabernacle is a multicampus, nondenominational church, said Vermilya, who serves as lead pastor. Its Buckley campus has a weekly attendance of 700 to 800 people, while the Manistee campus hosts between 200 and 400, he said.
Because of The Tabernacle’s size, Whitmer’s first order alone put a halt on church services, Vermilya said.
“The Scripture said we’re supposed to be subject to earthly authority, so long as it doesn’t interfere with our ability to worship,” Vermilya said. “When they do something like trying to protect us, it’s our responsibility to shut down.”
Staff recorded a worship service for that Sunday — March 15 — and posted it online, he said.
The majority of The Tabernacle’s sermons already were being videotaped and broadcast from Buckley to Manistee, so the technology was already in place, Vermilya said. But now they’re doing the whole service — and adding music to it, with church musicians meeting each week to record three- to five songs, he said.
Additionally, they’re doing daily updates — two- to three minute videos — on The Tabernacle’s social media accounts, Vermilya said.
“The biggest thing is to give people perspective,” he said. “Yeah, we have to stay home, but (thousands of) Americans have lost their lives. If we really love God and people, we’ll social distance. We’ll flatten the curve.”
Zoom is the tool the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Grand Traverse is using for most of its outreach, Interim Minister Rev. Dr. Cathy Harrington said. It has been a “learn as you go” process, but they’re really starting to figure it out, she said.
“We’re excited because we think we’ll keep doing it when we get through to the other side (of the pandemic),” Harrington said.
“There’s so many folks who can’t come in to worship on Sunday or who go down south for the winter,” she said. “We’ve discovered it’s quite a lovely way to stay connected and to reach people in ways we haven’t reached before.”
Worship services are streamed, along with breakout rooms for coffee after service concludes, Harrington said. The congregation has about 160 members, with Sunday morning services averaging 120 attendees, she said.
On Friday nights, she does a prayer service and on Wednesday evenings a dinner group logs on to check in with each other, Harrington said. There’s also twice weekly exercise classes, she said.
Posting online is something Hoffer is doing as well.
In 2019, Hoffer began posting a video to Bear Lake Christian Church’s Facebook page on Wednesdays. The videos were five- to eight minutes long at first, but since the closures, they’re closer to 10- to 15 minutes, he said.
He uses Bible passages to encourage people and build them up so they can finish the week strong, Hoffer said.
They’re kind of like mini-sermons, said Davenport, who watches the videos regularly.
“Technology, although I always thought it was what separates us, it’s really a wonderful way to connect us,” Harrington said.
