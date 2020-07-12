TRAVERSE CITY — Vince Prusick came home from work about a week ago and headed next door to check out the heap of rubble that was once his good friend’s home.
As he stood there, Prusick got a strange feeling that someone was watching him. That was when he saw the picture of his late friend and neighbor Bob Winnie perched on top of the rubble.
The picture, taken when Winnie was in his early 20s, was lying amidst demolished timbers and stone and drywall — seemingly the only undamaged thing in the pile.
“It was beyond random and more in that spiritual realm than anything,” said Prusick, a surgeon. “It was sort of like Bob had to oversee the last era for that house.”
Paula Prusick was home when the house was razed and she heard the crunching of the excavator as it chewed into the home’s walls and roof.
“There were two miracles,” said Paula, a retired pharmacist. “One, that the picture survived, and two, that Vince found it. They were close.”
Winnie, who was 97, died in 2018 and the Suttons Bay house sat empty for about a year before being sold in the fall. The new owners decided to tear it down and build new.
Winnie’s daughter and son, Glenna and Robert Winnie, emptied the house, but somehow missed the picture. It may have been boxed up in the attic or tucked away in the Michigan basement.
“We cleaned the house out completely, we thought,” Glenna said. “Neither myself or my brother have ever seen that picture before. We don’t even know where it could have been.”
Glenna sees the picture as a sign that her dad is OK with the house coming down.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s like the affirmation of dad’s life and the world we had then.”
Glenna, a physician, lives in Virginia and Robert lives in Missouri. Both are too far away to keep the lakefront home, which was covered in stone hauled out of West Grand Traverse Bay in 1917.
“We didn’t want to sell it, but it was just so hard,” Glenna said. “It was time for another family to have it.”
Winnie, who was retired from Michigan Bell Telephone, lived in the house for about 45 years. The Prusicks moved into their home next door about 35 years ago. Winnie was just a few years younger than Paula’s father and the two soon found out they had a lot in common — they were both fishermen and both served in the South Pacific in World War II. The two families soon became friends.
“In 35 years I never heard Bob say a cross word about anything or anybody,” Prusick said. “He was one of the greatest generation guys.”
Winnie’s wife Irene died in 2008 and the Prusicks made it a habit to check up on him, making sure he was OK and taking him out to dinner once in a while.
“When he lost his wife he got pretty lonely,” Paula said. “The littlest thing you did for him he was so appreciative you felt like you won the lotto.”
In March 2012 when the region was pounded with 20 inches of snow and ice that dropped trees and took out power for three days, the Prusicks decided to get a hotel room for the duration. Prusick knocked on Winnie’s door to ask him to do the same.
When there was no answer, Prusick waded through hip-deep snow to the side of the home, where he found Winnie peering out of the sliding doors. Prusick could not convince him to leave the home.
“He weathered that out for two to three days just burning firewood. He was so attached to the place — he wasn’t leaving.”
Winnies have been in the area since 1850, when two Winnie brothers settled in Traverse City, opening a general store.
Winnie told Prusick he wanted to live in his home until he died. And he did, with help from Glenna and from hospice nurses. The Prusicks visited him the day before he died and when they saw him they thought they might have waited too long. But he woke up and was just as bright as ever, Prusick said.
Winnie was active well into his 90s, riding a tricycle up and down West Bay Shore Drive and skiing at Nubs Nob two to three times a week. He stopped when he fell and split his helmet open. He was uninjured, but said it was time to quit, Paula said.
She also remembers the time he was power-washing the moss off his roof. He was 89.
“I couldn’t even tell my own dad what to do,” Paula said. “How can I tell Bob to stay off the roof?”
The Prusicks say it will be hard to get used to Winnie’s house, one of the last reminders of their long-standing friendship, being gone.
“It’s a sad thing because you were used to driving in and seeing that house,” Prusick said. “It’s like the passing of a generation.”
He always said ‘I want to stay in my house until the bitter end.’
It was the only thing in that rubble pile without a scratch on it.” Vince Prusick, neighbor
