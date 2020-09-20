Working from home has its perks — being able to toss a load of laundry in the washer, saving money on gas and wearing sweats.
I’m glad I don’t have young children to teach while trying to work, and I have a newfound respect for all those who do.
But my dog Carl, who used to be able to hold it for more than 10 hours if he had to, now needs to go out every three hours. It’s also fun when your cat sprawls across your notes.
As I see it, here are some pros and cons of not going to the office.
The weight factor
Has everyone gained a few pounds being at home, or is it just me? I named that extra roll the COVID Chub.
The good news is that a couple months into the pandemic I signed up for Noom, that weight loss app that teaches you psychological tricks to lose the pounds and keep them off. We’ll see. I haven’t yet learned the psych trick for “I’m freaking starving to death on 1,200 calories a day.”
But I’m sticking with it and, not to brag, but I’ve lost 16 pounds.
This is not my first rodeo and usually about now I’d hit the sales at the mall for some new clothes, ignoring that box of skinny clothes in the basement from my last go-round. I find myself staring at racks of clothing at my favorite stores and wondering where I’ll wear them. I like dressing up for work and now that there’s no office to go to, what’s the point?
It was pretty cool wearing sweats all day in March. In September, however, it’s wearing thin.
I ended up digging out that box in the basement. Meh, they’re like new clothes, right?
Projecting
I read with envy my co-worker Mardi’s column a few weeks back bragging, er, talking about all the projects she and her apparently Type A husband were getting done.
Me? I was catching up on Netflix offerings, some of which I haven’t seen and some of which are old favorites. I get a little angry that some of the streaming services are taking advantage of people having to stay home by charging $3 or more for movies that are 20-plus years old, like “Sleepless in Seattle.”
I’m not paying to rent a movie that came out 30 years ago ... oh, OK, I did.
Anyway, a couple of weeks ago and nearly five months into this pandemic I decided it was time to do something with my basement. I turned one of my spare bedrooms into an office, which meant moving a bed and my treadmill into the finished bedroom down there.
The room was formerly used by a man who had anger issues — the walls had fist-sized holes — and was a heavy smoker. We’ve lived here four years and have not tackled it.
I’ve been having fun picking out wall colors and buying rugs and sorting through the boxes of stuff that I’ve kept for years without knowing why — knickknacks, picture frames and even pink baby clothes for that daughter I never had.
Much of it went to Samaritan’s Closet in Lake Leelanau. The rest our kids will have to deal with when we’re gone. I’m sure they’ll have a blast looking at the photo albums.
IT
Not the movie, but the department that takes care of technology when your computer goes nuts. I’m lucky to have a husband who is pretty tech savvy and can set up a wifi hotspot when our internet goes down.
But there’s not much he can do when the power goes out, as it has several times since March.
A couple of months ago I got a postcard saying the power would be down off and on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a day in August. That was nice, that I could for once plan for it and I went into the office to work.
After I got home the power went off three times between 7 and 9 p.m., the last time causing me to lose a story I was working on.
I got into my car and drove the quarter mile to where I knew they were working and chewed them out. A sweet little lady was also there, concerned because her husband only had two hours of oxygen left in his tank.
I was sufficiently humbled and my coworkers had a good laugh the next day.
The power has remained on since then.
I like to think I had something to do with that.
