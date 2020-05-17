When my three boys were growing up they were always hungry. Seriously. Always.
I was a single mom working full time, so when it came to meals, quick, easy and filling was my motto. That included a plethora of one-dish dishes — goulash, spaghetti, chili and lots and lots of Hamburger Helper.
Sometimes my easy meals also included a vegetable. Sometimes not. I didn’t worry too much about vitamins. I figured the kids got their recommended daily allowance from the box of cereal they routinely mowed through after school. Besides, isn’t garlic a vegetable?
We didn’t worry about gluten, corn syrup, MSG or GMOs. They all turned OK, more or less.
Once a week I’d throw together a Betty Crocker cake topped with Betty Crocker frosting. It was just as good as the homemade kind, I swear. Plus, if my boys had to wait for me to gather up everything I needed for a made-from-scratch cake they might have eaten the dog.
My friends always post pictures of the yummy-looking things they’ve concocted in their kitchens: Shakshuka, Bolognese sauce and pastrami burgers with melted provolone. Me? I post pics of my dog and cat.
It seems that in the COVID-19 stay-the-hell-home era gourmet cooking is the activity du jour.
But if my kids had seen me a couple weeks ago when I tried my hand at gourmet — defined as any recipe with more than five ingredients — they would have asked who I was and what I had done with their mother.
Don’t get me wrong. They love my cooking. They still pine for my pot roast and they’re spoiled for my potato salad, as I am for my mom’s.
My recent foray into the epicurean started online, of course, with a search for recipes. The result? Gnocchi skillet with chicken sausage and tomatoes, Parmesan zucchini and corn, and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake.
As you may have already guessed, I didn’t have gnocchi, chicken sausage, fresh basil, dried basil, dried thyme, kosher salt or fresh cilantro on hand. Is kosher salt the same as coarse salt? I don’t know.
I was also missing chocolate cookie crumbs, frozen raspberries and half and half. I was out of vanilla extract. And I had to buy a springform pan and a strainer.
For this meat and pasta gourmand, the lack of ingredients seems to be the problem whenever I pick up a cookbook. It always has been. Whether it’s serrano chiles, cumin seeds or fontina cheese (never seen that at Meijer) I’m always fresh out. I’m not sure I even own a cookbook.
I don’t measure much of anything either, which drives my left-brained husband crazy.
All said and done, I spent about $200, which may or may not have also included a Stephen King book and new socks.
Granted, most of the stuff I can use again. Dried thyme and basil have been added to my stash, the shiny red springform pan is begging to be used, and from now on when a recipe calls for fresh basil I have it.
In fact, cooks out there might be impressed that I now have a pot of basil growing in my kitchen.
Or not. I just have to remember to water it.
(BTW, the meal was delish.)
