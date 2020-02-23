Last weekend we celebrated my grandson’s 11th birthday.
Eleven is the golden age. Elliott’s voice is still angelic, he has yet to get his first pimple, and he still finds adults relatively okay.
But he gets flustered when you ask if he has a girlfriend — or a boyfriend, for that matter.
He will definitely be embarrassed if he sees this column.
Eleven is defined by distinct choices in music and clothing.
Elliott loves Imagine Dragons — or at least he did last month — and shopping in the boys section for cute T-shirts with spaceships, footballs and giraffes is not allowed.
Nope. He’s developed a discerning eye for everything Adidas, though wrapping it in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle paper is still cool.
He started playing an instrument this year — the French horn — and is in the band at Haslett Middle School near Lansing.
This is a good sign. Two of my sons were band nerds, including Elliott’s dad, and they turned out pretty good.
Being 11 can be described as the calm before the storm of adolescence. It’s standing on a precipice. Once the leap into teenager-hood is made it’s full steam ahead, bumps and all.
It’s a threshold that, once crossed, is obliterated.
I don’t remember my 11th birthday, but I do remember the sharp delineation between being a child and being on my way to adulthood. Being a child meant not worrying about whether I was pretty enough — of course I was — or wondering when the developing contours of my body would catch up with everyone else at my school.
Stepping over that doorjamb took me into the room that held my first kiss, my first job and my first rock concert. It also held my first cigarette, my first beer and my parents’ divorce.
When I was young my mom made all my clothes. She’s a beautiful seamstress and I was dressed like a model — pink, wool dresses, plaid skirts and a tweed coat with crocheted sleeves. They were unique and I stood out among my grade school peers.
Right around the age of 11 I decided I wanted to look like everyone else and wear bell-bottom jeans that dragged on the ground and t-shirts with smiley faces on them. I asked my mom to stop sewing for me.
I’m sure it hurt her feelings, but hey, I was 11.
My oldest son was 11 the summer he grew taller than me and his hair grew longer than mine. That hair represented a decision made by him and honored by me, as long as he kept it clean. He now has a receding hairline.
Eleven is getting to sit in the front seat and controlling the radio. It’s being obsessed with what other people think of you and being crushed by peer pressure. It’s wanting to talk to girls or boys and opening your mouth and saying the stupidest thing ever.
It’s also playing Legos on the floor with your little brothers and hugging your dad after a rough day at school — as long as no one is looking.
I know there will be days when Elliott wishes he was 18 already so he can do what he wants to do.
There will be other days when he wishes he was 6 and could sit on his mom’s lap.
For now, I’ll shop in the Adidas section and look for the Spider-man wrapping paper.
