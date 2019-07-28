I was at a Benzie County Commission meeting this week listening to a report on the number of dogs at the dog pound.
Kyle Maurer, Benzie’s animal control officer, said there were 26 dogs at the facility, 23 of which were taken from a hoarding situation.
The canine capacity there is 19.
So how is that working?, a commissioner wanted to know. Isn’t that too many dogs?
No, Maurer answered, as 10 of the dogs are puppies and are being kept in kennels with their mothers.
“We obviously can’t separate them from their moms,” he said.
Obviously.
How is it that what is so cut and dry to an animal control officer is so obviously not to border patrol agents and an administration with very young humans under their care?
Immigration is a complicated issue. I’m not an expert on the topic and don’t pretend to know all the ins and outs of the law.
I am a mom, but that doesn’t make me an expert. I’m sure plenty of those agents working in child detention facilities are moms and dads.
It’s my being human that qualifies me to judge. And yes, I am judging.
I’m not going to describe in this column the conditions these very young humans are living under. We’ve all seen the pictures. If for some reason you haven’t, shame on you. Inform yourself. I suggest Googling “children in border detention.”
What the pictures don’t show is the stench. I can’t personally verify the smell of urine, sweat and feces, but I trust the hundreds of my brethren journalists who have smelled it and reported on it.
And yes, I do trust them.
I can’t even convey in words how this sickens, angers and scares me. I am overwhelmed with a feeling of powerlessness.
This is not — or should not be — a partisan issue. I would be sickened, angered, scared and overwhelmed regardless of which political party was responsible.
Perhaps those who have the fates of these little humans in their hands should visit a dog pound.
Studies show that puppies who are separated from their moms too soon can have some pretty severe behavior problems as adult dogs. They’re not properly socialized and may be needy, seeking attention by jumping on or pawing at people.
They might bark a lot, have anxiety issues, or be afraid of loud noises or going for walks. They might be aggressive and not want to share their doggy toys.
The study conclusions are the same for black, brown, white, gray and multicolored puppies.
So here’s a thought: Maybe they should put animal control officers in charge of the detention centers.
Maybe then those children would be treated more humanely.
