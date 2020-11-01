Today’s challenge: Write a column without using the E-word or the C-word.
As a reporter and a human being my work, my life and darn near every waking thought has been dominated by both in the last several months. One is nearly over, the other is getting worse and promises to go on for several more months.
Come to think of it, both could go on for several more months.
So when I eliminate those two topics, it’s slim pickins. I could write another column about my dog Carl, but I’ve already written too many times about dogs in general and him in particular. He did recently learn to go up and down the basement stairs (he’s 3 years old), but that’s a story for another day.
I could write about the really cool paint-by-numbers artwork I’m doing, but the kit I ordered back in April never came. It guess it wasn’t essential.
I could write about the beautiful fall colors I encountered on my latest hike through the woods, except I haven’t done that yet. I heard they’re spectacular this year. I’m working up to it.
I won’t bore you with the latest Netflix series I’m into. Besides, it seems like I lose interest mid-season, no matter what the show is. Maybe it’s the post-Game of Thrones phenomenon where nothing is quite good enough to keep my attention until the end. And we know how that ended.
I’m even getting tired of my husband, who is my favorite person in the whole world. I’m sure he feels the same about me.
Just when I think I’ve conquered that really bad habit that plagued my younger self — not being able to finish any project — it’s come back with a vengeance. I’m having trouble finishing stuff. Painting my basement, the laundry, books. I bought a pile of books when this started. I’ve read half of all of them.
I started dusting some shelves a while back, but got distracted mid-stream. The Pledge and dust rag are still sitting there on the top shelf.
Is it because I know there’s always tomorrow ... and tomorrow ... and tomorrow? “Signs point to yes,” according to the Magic 8 Ball.
My son keeps telling me I should use the time to write a book. See above.
Halloween has been canceled. Next up is Thanksgiving. And probably Christmas. I’ll likely have to do all my shopping online, which I hate, and have it shipped downstate. I never thought going to Meijer would become the highlight of my week, but it has.
Maybe we’ll have a Zoom Christmas this year, which at this point sounds a lot like work. We’re not going to the office these days, so planning the next day’s paper via video conferencing has become a necessity.
At first we were kind of excited about being able to see and talk to each other while we’re stuck at home, but even that has dulled. Especially when the idea that it could become permanent hits home.
Speaking of work, there’s been a lot to report on lately — floods, racism, kidnapping plots, guns at the polls. Are we sure this isn’t the Apocalypse?
Hopefully, by the time my next column rolls around in about six weeks I’ll have something exciting to write about. Maybe my paint kit will finally show up. Maybe I’ll be able to do 500 crunches without stopping. Maybe I’ll be shoveling through six feet of snow.
Until then I’ll be watching Seinfeld reruns to get some ideas.
