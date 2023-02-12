BELLAIRE — “Patience,” says Ruth Chapman Johnson. She spells it for emphasis and clarification. It was the singular hint she had to offer pertaining to longevity, having lived over 95 years and recently celebrated a 75th wedding anniversary. That was on Jan. 17.
Her husband, Donald Edward Johnson, was born on March 8, 1927 in Mancelona and attended high school with Ruth, who was a little more than 6 months younger but also a member of the class of ‘45.
“We graduated together and I didn’t like him in high school,” said Ruth. “He tripped us at the skating rink.”
Before high school, Ruth recalled early youth with her 11 brothers and sisters on a farm west of town. Their house was not far from Chapman Cemetery, which stands on land donated by the family off West Elder Road. They attended a one-room farm school and walked to it, 2 miles, with a gang of siblings and neighbor-classmates. She related one walk home from school through a blizzard. By the time school ended at 4 p.m., the light was already beginning to fail.
“My brother Edward came to school and got us (I suppose there was six of us at least), brought us home,” Ruth said. “Our house was about a quarter of a mile off the main road. He tied a rope around him, tied it around each one of us and started walking through the snow.
“My mother — of course, we didn’t have electricity — she lit a lamp and put it in their bedroom window. And I can remember how tickled I was when I could see that lamp in the window because I knew we were almost home.”
They grew up with water drawn by hand-pump and toilets outdoors. A big garden and lots of canning were essential during the Depression, when work could be hard to come by, and Ruth said she is grateful for the experiences and skills she acquired. Not that she wants to go back in time. Things like electricity and microwaves are indispensable to her now, she says.
“It’s a totally different way of life,” she said. “I’m not sorry I was raised the way I was because if something happened now that I didn’t have those things, I’d know how to manage.”
Both she and Don came from musical families. Ruth played trumpet in the school band; Don played trombone. He also was known to play banjo and guitar. Later as a married couple, they would sing together in the church choir.
“For my family, growing up, music was our only entertainment,” said Ruth. A battery-powered radio entered the picture only later and did not receive well during the day. “At home in the evening my mother played piano beautifully, and had a beautiful voice. And daddy played violin and my brothers, we had a guitar and a banjo.”
Don grew up the youngest of four and the only boy. Legends and exploits from those years include the rescue of band instruments from a burning building, a stolen cow, a talking pet crow and joy rides down a yet-dirt Highway 131, said granddaughter Christa Brenner.
When Don returned from military duty at a post in Germany just after the war’s end though, Ruth said, he arrived much matured.
She had been making false teeth and living with her sister, as their mother died when Ruth was 11.
“I went to work in the dental office here,” said Ruth. She explained how dentists were enlisted, like Don, and drawn away to Europe. Ruth and a local doctor did double-duty in Mancelona and to the south, in Kalkaska.
“My main job, then, was to make dentures,” she said. “Preventive dentistry wasn’t practiced. When you had a toothache, you had the tooth removed. And by the time you were 35, you had a denture. And I made lots of dentures.”
Don was discharged in 1947 and in 1948 he wed Ruth at the Mancelona United Methodist Church. Patience was a factor, as Ruth recounted how the spring wedding she fleetingly had wanted was impossible because of her sister’s pregnancy.
“There was a song came out then, ‘I’ll be with you in apple-blossom time, I’ll be with you to change your name to mine.’ I thought, that’s when I’m going to get married,” said Ruth. “We moved it to January so that she could be in my wedding because I wanted her to be my maiden of honor.”
The service was Jan. 17 at 8 p.m., to give invitees more time for winter travel. After a reception at Ruth’s sister’s house, the couple was off to the Park Place.
“It was 30 below zero,” said Ruth. Their car quit and the fuel had to be injected with antifreeze solution. They eventually made it to check-in and suppered at Minerva’s the following day before returning home. Ruth still has the receipt from their stay and took it with her to a reunion of the wedding party.
“On our 40th wedding anniversary — was it? Or 50th?” Ruth is saying as her daughter, Laurie, keeps going keep going, up to 60th.
“My sister and I, that’s what we did for their anniversary,” said Laurie. Everyone who could be gathered from the original wedding party was treated to dinner at Minerva’s and a room for the night at the Park Place. Ruth revealed the 1948 receipt at the party. The room was billed at $11 and the Johnsons’ dinner the following day was $4.50, said Ruth.
At the time of the wedding, Don was working for Bell Telephone Company, which took them to Detroit until 1950. City life didn’t suit them, Ruth said. They moved back and, in 1952, bought a house on Mancelona Road. Don’s first job in the area was at a factory, Mount Clemens Metal. From 1948 to 1957 they had three children: Jan, Laurie and Scott. Then from 1960 to 1969, they ran Johnson’s Hardware, taking over a shop that would later become Dura Automotive.
“Then he went to work at the State Hospital in the children’s unit,” said Ruth, of Don’s last job. “The kids there, they just loved him. And he was there until he retired in 1989. He was there 20 years.”
Through the years they watched Mancelona expand around them, with more businesses established downtown and houses springing up to the north and east of them, where before had been none. They were active in the church, kept a large garden and did their share of canning.
“We had a barn,” said Ruth. “Don had just a little bit of farmer in him so we had a horse; a cow; we had a goat at one time; chickens; geese. He loved that.”
Their family grew, with six grandchildren following Christa and subsequently six great-grandchildren. Ruth said she keeps up with most of them. “Today is Luke’s birthday” says Laurie. “He’s 18.”
Grandchildren and relatives moved to other parts of the country, which led Don and Ruth on road trips to Texas, where Luke lives, and Washington state. They also traveled to and received visitors from Europe. Don had relatives in Sweden and the Johnsons hosted an exchange student from Sweden, who has returned to visit periodically along with his children. Don and Ruth visited him when they were abroad, and even visited his mother in Norway.
“Her family home was on the side of a mountain — you couldn’t drive to it,” remembers Ruth. “So you parked down at the bottom and walked up to their home and it was the most beautiful view you ever saw when you got up there and looked out all over.”
One of Don’s most memorable encounters came not from traveling but from waiting for relatives to arrive on a train. His sister and her two sons were coming from Seattle.
“The train came in just partway and stopped. The door opened and these two men got out and then this big, tall black man got out. And Don said, ‘that’s Joe Louis,’” said Ruth. “And he said, ‘I’m going to go shake his hand.’ So he went over and shook hands with Joe Louis.”
“Why did the train not pull all the way in?” asks Laurie.
“Because he had to be there before all the people got there,” Ruth says.
“Like a Beatles thing,” I offer.
“We saw them,” says Laurie. “They took us to see the Beatles in Detroit.”
“He was such a handsome man,” says Ruth, still on the train station platform.
“Joe Louis or dad?”
“Both,” Ruth laughs. “We used to listen to his fights. I guess maybe we’d seen him on T.V. But they look so different in real life as opposed to seeing them on a television.”
In the past couple years, Don’s health had deteriorated, and two days after their 75th anniversary celebration he passed away.
His funeral was held at Mancelona United Methodist Church on the last Friday in January.
“It was huge — the church was full,” said Ruth. Several people said it was the best funeral they had ever attended.
“People laughed,” said Ruth. She’d put in a word with the planners. “I said, you know, we’re celebrating life, not death, and I want it to be happy. We had singing and a nice luncheon afterwards.”
The event brought together relatives and community members who had been out of contact for years, Ruth said. “So many of them just sat and visited. It was almost like a family reunion.”
These days she keeps occupied with the church choir, dinners at the senior center with friends, and daily walks (not in winter anymore, at Laurie’s insistence), among other hobbies. She also likes crossword puzzles and crypto-quotes, and to read as much as she can, eyes permitting. Patience hasn’t been the only thing sustaining her. Laurie adds that Ruth has maintained a healthy diet and gets regular exercise.
“That’s the whole secret of aging — it’s to keep busy,” Ruth says.
