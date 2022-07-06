TRAVERSE CITY — When you think of the National Cherry Festival, which is celebrating its 96th year, you think of big-name concerts, Arnold Amusements, Gibby’s fries and the air shows.
But for Kat Paye, the executive director of the National Cherry Festival, she said the parades are her personal favorites.
“They’re a big one,” she said earlier this week when the fair kicked off on Saturday. “They are my favorite part of the festival.”
Three parades make up this year’s NCF, which runs through Saturday, July 9 at Open Space Park.
They include:
- Consumers Energy Very Cherry Parade Porch Parade, which is an on-going, virtual event through July 9. See a map of decorated homes at cherryfestival.org.
- Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade is at 6:30 p.m. July 7.
- DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade is at 11:15 a.m. July 9.
New this year is the “community” parade, which takes the organizer’s “favorite parts” of the former Heritage and Junior pardes and turns them into this new event, Paye said.
It includes antique tractors, classic cars, kids floats and more. Overall it will have about 90 units and lasts about 90 minutes to 2 hours.
She called it a “rolling storybook of the community” with marching bands, kids’ floats done by local schools. Some have been working on them for months, Paye said.
This year’s theme for the community parade is Michigan lighthouses where “all of northern Michigan’s lighthouses” will be featured, she added.
“It will be set to music with drumlines and visiting marching bands,” Paye said. “It is phenomenal. Parades are one of my favorite things, and I think it’s a lot of people’s favorite things. Who doesn’t love a parade?”
Jeff Needham, president of the National Cherry Festival and former parade director, agrees.
“There’s nothing like putting on a big theatrical production, and that’s basically what we’re doing when we put on a parade,” said Needham, a 1992 graduate of Traverse City School who served as parade director for 15 years before becoming president.
Plus, they’re part of the festival’s history dating back to 1926, he said.
“It’s one of the longest running events. First it was the parades, then the queens,” Needham said.
“They’re a little near and dear to me,” he said.
One of the person’s he recruited to volunteer was Kyle Clute, who was one of his captains in 2018 and 2019.
“He roped me into this and then pawned it off on me,” said Clute, a 2004 grad of Traverse City Central. “Oh, and then COVID.”
Last year the Cherry Royale Parade was a standing parade at Grand Traverse Resort. This will be Clute’s first year as parade director, post pandemic.
Both talked passionately about the parades, which are staged at F&M Park, and travel down East Front Street to Union Street.
They said Thursday’s parade features, for the first time in a long time, members of all three TC area high school marching bands (Traverse City Central, West and St. Francis).
And Saturday’s Cherry Royale Parade delivers a tight show with about 130 units in less than 2 ½ hours. Parade Marshals are Tony Anderson (general manager of Cherryland Electric), Ada LeAnn (NBC’s “American Song Contest” season 1) and Piper Shumar (Piper’s Project).
“We focus on quality and not quantity,” Needham said.
Clute encourages locals to volunteer if they’ve never been involved.
“I’ve met a ton of great people doing it, and, as much as I’m sweating right now, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said.
As for the Consumers Energy Very Cherry Parade Porch Parade, which debuted in 2021, the virtual event features local homes that are decorated in their best “cherry” designs for festival-goers to get a taste of a parade. It was so popular that it is back this year.
Learn more about the National Cherry Festival at cherryfestival.org.
