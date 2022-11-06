SUTTONS BAY — A voice for the Greatest Generation will present a humbling, haunting oratory of sacrifice and honor at the Bay Theatre on Veterans Day.
The eloquent and energized words of Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle will be brought to life at center stage by actor/director/playwright Rick Plummer.
Plummer, a retired educator and longtime historian from Ludington, will present his one-man, one-act, one-hour play, “Live From the Front – Byline: Ernie Pyle,” on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Suttons Bay theater. A matinee will be presented at 1:30 p.m., with an evening performance starting at 7 p.m. General admission is $10, veterans $5 and World War II veterans will be ushered in for free.
“Rick Plummer’s riveting performance truly honors those whose selfless courage kept our country free,” said Keri Karr, who is a member of the Bay Theatre.
“I first saw (the play) about 12 years ago,” said Karr. “It was one of the most pivotal moments in my life — a milestone. It was so emotional, so gripping.”
Don Clingan, also of Ludington and who along with Karr has seen Plummer perform his play, said “... the play is especially meaningful for veterans ...”, adding he and Karr have contracted with Traverse City professional video photographer Rich Brauer to film the show “... to preserve it for future generations — it is that meaningful.”
“This is not a for-profit effort,” said Clingan.
Karr said the Bay Theatre has collaborated with Mid-Michigan Honor Flights and the Grand Traverse Veterans Coalition “... to help make area veterans aware of this memorable event.”
“As the memory of WWII fades with time, it is vital to never lose sight the profound influences had on the lives of all Americans,” she said.
By the time 1945 rolled around and the great global war was winding down, Pyle was universally revered for the stories he wrote about the G.I. Joes he soldiered through with; much-anticipated stories that were published in over 400 daily and 300 weekly American newspapers back home.
Pyle did not write so much about the war, itself, but rather its drafted and volunteer “hooah” warriors, personal stories about fence-post skinny teenagers, high school dropouts and graduates, blistered farmers, road-weary truckers, hand-chapped carpenters, assembly-line workers, those who dabbled in sales, restaurant workers, and so many others — “dogface soldiers” as they were called.
On Jan. 10, 1944, Pyle’s column “The Death of Captain Waskow,” was published, and is widely considered his most famous. In fact, the National Society of Newspaper Columnists later selected it to be “the best American newspaper column of all time.” Since 1993 and in his honor, that organization has annually awarded the Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award.
Killed by enemy machine gun fire on a small island in the South Pacific as the war against Japan was smoldering to what would become its nuclear conclusion, Pyle would crawl on hands and knees when necessary — his portable typewriter strapped to his back — alongside untold numbers of American G.I.s in both the European and Pacific theaters of war.
He was so embraced by the Allied fighting forces that when he was killed on the little-known island of leShima just west of Okinawa, his fellow soldiers erected a sign that read: “At this spot the 77th Infantry Division lost a buddy Ernie Pyle, 18 April, 1945.”
Initially buried near the site he was killed, Pyle’s body was later recovered and re-buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, overlooking Honolulu.
Plummer was a mainstay at West Shore Community College before retiring a few years ago. While at WSCC he introduced students to theater and drama, modern drama, Shakespeare, playwriting, public speaking and more. Over the years he has acted in, and directed, many community plays in that area.
The son of an alumnus of the Greatest Generation, himself — his father served in World War II — Plummer has been interested in Pyle since his childhood. He said it took him years to write his play, from inception, to writing, to re-writing it over and over.
“The writing (of the play) took me several years. It was one of those projects that many of us have, that we pull out of a desk drawer every spring or so, dust off and then replace after working on it for a while, without finishing it.”
Plummer said he had just completed course work for his PhD degree in which his dissertation was on the one-man and one-woman historical drama, for which he interviewed Hal Holbrook, Julie Harris, James Whitmore, Henry Fonda, and others.
“Anyway, I finally knew I had to finish the play and perform it when the WWII vets were passing away at a rate of about 500 to 1,000 per day,” he said. “It took me six months to learn the lines, once I finished the original full-length play.”
He has performed it across the country in many forms, but will be playing it in an hour-long, one-act version at The Bay.
Plummer also performed in Dana, Ind. — Ernie Pyle’s hometown — during that community’s 50th Anniversary Ernie Pyle Festival. In fact, Plummer’s father, James W. Plummer, was born not too far from where Pyle was born in Indiana.He said his fascination with Ernie was born out that connection.
No matter where Plummer plays, it is when he looks out into his audience and sees those veterans who served during World War II sitting in front of him, that he draws his inspiration.
“I’m moved and inspired,” said Plummer. “They truly are The Greatest Generation and all of us from subsequent generations can never repay them for their service and sacrifice. Ours is a debt of honor to them.”
“Meeting and talking with WWII veterans before and following the performance continues to be the most rewarding part of doing the play for me. I am incredibly privileged to meet them and to hear their stories. It continues to be my greatest honor to bring their service, sacrifice, and incredible courage to life onstage through Ernie Pyle’s moving words.
“Sadly there are fewer and fewer WWII veterans who are able to attend performances these days, but I am discovering that the sons and daughters of these vets really appreciate finding out just what heroes their dads and moms were through the show, and now the grandchildren of these remarkable men and women are making that same discovery,” he said.
