I almost never choose one of my own poems for this column. But it occurs to me that you might occasionally like to hear me say something about what I’ve been working on, a newish poem. A quiet one, as I tend to write these days. As we head into winter, I’m remembering this pig, on her flowered leash, in the garden level of the Commons where the shops are. When it’s too cold outside, people sometimes walk their dogs in the quarter-mile-long hallway. Not pigs, usually.
The pig stayed with me. I wanted to say something about how the memory of the pig, after the pandemic was keeping us all at home, was so comforting. Once things were scarily extraordinary, how even a pig in the hallway felt ordinary. I looked up pigs. I always look things up, which often leads me in surprising directions in a poem. I knew pigs were smart, but I didn’t know about their love of music, their memory, their sympathy with each other. Like us.
I remembered the history of pigs in my imagination. Three little pigs, and a children’s book about an old lady whose pig sniffed out truffles for her. I don’t think we ever just see one thing. We see our collection of memories about that thing.
What did this poem turn out to be “about”? Maybe it’s the poignancy of seeing a pig that’s so sweetly unusual, in the face of a world so terribly changed we don’t know how to respond.
Something typically happens in the course of writing a poem, if it’s to be a good one. At some point the poem takes over and runs the show. I see us standing there, watching the pig, excited to see it simply being itself, but in an unusual location. We’re a bit awkward in front of the pig. We’re waiting for it to do something amusing, maybe, but certainly we want the amusement to stay within boundaries. We don’t want it to come charging at us.
So it’s about the pleasure of being ordinary! Let’s have a pig being ordinary. Let’s remember fondly when life felt ordinary. If this moment succeeds as a poem, it touches something we all feel, and does it in some way we didn’t expect. It reminds us rather than teaches us. It makes us know we’re not alone in the world with our emotions.
What makes a collection of words a poem? You might say it’s the angle of vision. You might say, as Emily Dickinson said, that somehow it takes the top of your head off. The poet A. E. Housman said, “I can no more define poetry than a terrier can define a rat.” A poet doesn’t define what she’s chasing. She just chases it.
