Does this poem make you dizzy? Do you already feel dizzy after the round of conventions? And the pandemic? And all the awful violence?
I like this poem for several reasons. One is that it was written by my friend, the former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, who is this month retiring from the University of Nebraska, as well as from editing his newspaper column, “American Life in Poetry,” a prototype for me for this column. He’s published more than 800 weekly columns, with the intention of getting good poetry into more people’s hands.
Another reason I like this poem right now is that it seems to speak to the many who are so sure — that they’re right, that they and their crowd have the right answers. I admit, this includes me, of course. And then here’s St. Brendan, a sixth-century monk, setting out, in all seriousness, of course, to spread the gospel throughout Ireland and then on to Scotland, Wales, and Brittany in the north of France. But the poem seems to poke gentle fun at him.
In one story (1500 years old), St. Brendan set out at 93 years old in a traditional Irish round-bottom boat shaped like a canoe and called a currach. It landed in some lush place the Irish thought must have been paradise. After seven years, he returned to Ireland, a hero until his death.
But what Kooser does with the story is show that things are not as clear-cut as they may seem. You set out to do good, you think you have the right direction, but the present is spinning dizzily around. What was pointing the way is now behind you.
What is the way? It is every which way. Even his rosary, his guide, you might say, dips down into the waves and then up.
What are we to make of this? Is nothing sure? Maybe some things are, but maybe not the way we think. It may be that not falling off the boat is the best anyone can do in the present.
Or maybe we don’t need to read this as an allegory. Maybe we just need to smile at St. Brendan, so sure of himself in such an uncertain sea.
Kooser chose three-line stanzas, which tend to feel more unstable than four-lines. Think of a three-legged stool vs. a chair. He kept short lines, a little like a nursery-rhyme. Easy to read, charming to hear, but hitting slyly at all that imagines itself stable and sure.
Ted Kooser has been described by another U.S. Poet Laureate, Dana Gioia, as a writer “who has written more perfect poems than any poet of his generation.”
Another poet and critic I admire, David Baker, wrote that “Kooser documents the dignities, habits, and small griefs of everyday life, our hunger for connection, our struggle for balance in natural and unnaturally human words.”
Ted Kooser has won, among many other awards, the Pulitzer Prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.