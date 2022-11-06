The poem says August, but I’m thinking of Thanksgiving, when most likely we’ll be seeing children and grandchildren. Maxine Kumin, former U.S. Poet Laureate, Pulitzer Prize winner, author of over 20 books, grew up in Germantown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Radcliffe College, where she was on the rowing team. I could go on with her inspiring biography — a woman succeeding as a writer while trying to lead a conventional life as wife and mother of three children — but when I think of her many poems, I’m most drawn to those that came from her years on the farm in New Hampshire where she and her husband retired after the children left home.
This poem is certainly from that time. Kumin’s poems tend toward the formal, meaning there’s often rhyme and a recognizable rhythm, although in this poem, neither follows a regular pattern. Those of us who have children and maybe grandchildren, who’ll see them or at least talk to them this Thanksgiving, will understand the feeling in this poem.
The children come home. She calls them “aloof,” but I don’t think she means that as a criticism. They just have that distance of grown children. She describes the food in great profusion because all of it comes from the farm. It’s all been hand-prepared, which sets the parents apart from their professional children.
It turns out she’s talking to the children in the poem, explaining the way the parents do things here on the farm: slow and messy, unprofessional. The one phrase that anchors the poem is “Darlings, it’s all a circle…” Meaning, I take it, you can’t go away from here, really. You can’t leave home and never return. Life rounds back to where it begins. Even the round table was there and scarred already before the children were born.
And after a big meal, when the candles have burned to stubs and everyone’s defenses are down, the children—to the parents—seem so beautiful and eloquent. The professional veneer has softened. The love is there. The similarities with the parents, their gestures, become obvious.
By the way, if you were confused about “juice”— she means an electric fence that’s been accidentally grounded by grass stalks or a hoe lying against it. “Juice,” used the way my father would have used it, as electricity.
What else besides the gestures becomes obvious? That the children are now beginning to move into the role as caretakers of their parents. It hasn’t happened yet, but there’s that feeling. That’s what’s coming next. Also, the sense that now that the children are grown, they are the ones who measure the parents’ lives, not vice-versa.
I remember the news, in 1993, that Kumin’s startled horse had overturned her carriage and her neck was broken. She was 73. Ninety-five percent of people who have this injury die, and of those who live, 95 percent become quadriplegic. She had to have a metal halo screwed to her skull while her bones healed. Pain from this procedure is relentless and long, but she did, almost miraculously, heal, and actually rode a horse again. I met her several times after this. She was as gracious and thoughtful as her poems.
