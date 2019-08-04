This poem reminds me of when I fell in love with a boy from down the lake and went for weeks stumbling around without my glasses and calling myself “Sue” (who wants to fall in love with a “Fleda”?) to try to make myself more attractive to him. At a certain age, summer is like that.
In summer — the summer you fall in love for the first time — the moon falls down. Or at least it falls into the lake, or on the pavement. You are staggering with wonderment. Your siblings can’t see that everything has turned to magic. Remember how deliciously and frighteningly alone that feels?
At the same time, you feel you belong to the ages. You’ve joined the ancient forces of “great hunger.” The poet calls up lines from several love poems, one from the 13th century, one from the 15th century, plus Samantha Sang singing “Emotion,” plus “Night Fever” by the Bee Gees. All of those voices, driven by “a terrible must.”
Why is this happening? Because life is short. Because “the earth’s core is cooling,” is the way the poet puts it. Well, maybe the core wasn’t cooling, she goes on. Maybe it was the mother who was cooler. As mothers tend to be, in such situations.
The speaker writes the word LAVA on her jeans. She writes the word SUGAR on her palms. In her way, she’s connecting herself with all passionate singers. Of course the lava cools to sugar. Nothing can stay that hot and bright. There is a seriousness that sets in. Yet, the poem ends with the moon shaking out its long hair. It was fallen, now it’s rising on its elbows. All existence seems to contain that seductive image in summer, when you’re in love.
The early lyrics she quotes are anonymous. The title is “Anonymous Lyrics.” I guess we all like to think of that experience as “ours,” but after all, it’s universal, and anonymous.
Connie Voisine grew up in Maine and earned a BA in American studies from Yale University and Ph.D. from the University of Utah. Her first collection, “Cathedral of the North” (2001), won the Association of Writers & Writing Programs Award Series in Poetry, and her second, “Rare High Meadow of Which I Might Dream” (2008), was a Los Angeles Times Book Award finalist. Voisine lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she is an associate professor of English at New Mexico State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.