Here’s a poem about school as school starts again. I learned this one many years ago. It’s a bit dated in some ways, since Black poets have moved into center stage and feel free to write their own lives, but poems like this one were a beginning. The poet, Langston Hughes, was a central figure in the Harlem Renaissance, the flowering of black intellectual, literary, and artistic life in the 1920s in a number of American cities, particularly Harlem.
He wrote: “We younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, it doesn’t matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly too.”
We can’t know the boldness of writing the truth of our own lives unless we’ve attempted to fit in by copying someone else’s life. Yet this, from my own experience, is where all poets begin — by reading the classic poems, the ones admired by critics, and trying to write like that. It’s a good teaching device. But what if you’re a woman, say, and nearly all the poems you’ve encountered were written by men? That was true when I started writing. What if you’re black, or Latino, say, and all the poems you were taught in school were by white people? How can your poems be authentic?
I’m pleased to say Langston Hughes’ poem is dated. Poetry journals and magazines are now full of poems by minority poets writing their own lives. I have to say, it was easier for us white poets when it appeared that the whole writing and publishing world was white and of European descent. Now we have to share the spotlight. This is, of course, in other arenas, the source of so much rage in our country.
This poem begins with the teacher’s assignment to just go home and write what’s true. The speaker asks if it’s really that simple. He tries to describe himself first by location, Harlem, which is in him, too, so it describes him as well. Then he works to describe what he sees and feels. “So will my page be colored that I write?” he asks.
And that is the heart of the poem. The page won’t be white, but it will be part of the instructor also, who is white. They’re part of each other, black and white. That is a lot scarier than if Hughes had written, “We should get along, or we should respect each other.” That would hold the two apart. Instead, he writes that they’re part of each other.
I’m struck by the awareness of this young Black poet, that the older, white instructor is only “somewhat more free.” Freedom is a relative thing. No one is completely free. We all have people, ideals, laws, we must answer to.
Black intellectuals weren’t enthusiastic about Langston Hughes’ sometimes unattractive portrayal of his people. At a time when at last there was visibly a Black intellectual movement in the country, here was a poet who wrote about the grittiness, the workers, the poor. His poems, though, were very much loved by average black readers.
So here we go, another school year. The poem still holds true: we learn from each other.
