You have to slow down to read this one.
You have to be willing to enter a block of print with no stanza breaks to ease the way.
You have to listen to the speaker take you deeper and deeper into a particular feeling.
You have to go along.
It’s summer. It’s a particular summer that seemed to be making history for the couple in the poem. Maybe like this summer, for us, making history, only different.
In the poem, the couple is kind of standing back and watching. Maybe you know that feeling. I do. You know later you’ll talk of it as “the summer that ... ” The summer that no grandchildren could travel to the lake to see you, for example.
They stand in front of the fountain and really see it. They study how it reaches up and pours back down at the same time. They actually feel the air on their skins. The feeling of being “owned, completely owned” — I know that feeling. It’s one of the moments when you feel so much a part of everything, you’re in it and it’s in you.
Everything that happens in this poem becomes evidence of being alive and being aware of it. It’s one thing to be alive; it’s a whole other thing to be aware of it. You might say this is an ecstatic poem, a description of what it’s like to plunge profoundly into the moment and see it, be there in it. To see the color of a flower more red even than the life force. To put your mouth on it and become as red as the rose.
This might be us, I’m thinking, bursting out of our winter quarantine (to a limited extent) into the sunshine, feeling intensely alive after months of feeling, well, numb. Now feeling what it is, actually, to be alive. You hardly know what to do with yourself. So the couple in the poem listen to sad songs — which are all the best ones, right? What does that say about life, that we love the sad songs? Hard to say, but we know it’s true.
Like that fountain, the singing reaches up, but it’s the subject is lost love (falling back).
And then the couple is watching this feeling rolling in, like waves at the shore. It’s the best feeling, but it has no name.
This is what a poem is always after. It wants to get as close as possible to the feelings we have no name for. You have to use words — there’s no choice there — but the words are trying to approach what can’t be said. In fact, the minute we come up with a word, like “happy,” “contented,” or “feeling alive,” the feeling seems to go dead, sucked up into language. The best feelings have no language. Just awareness.
On some summer days, I get that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.