I thought for December to give you something about a tree, but not one cut down and brought inside, and not a fake one. A real one on top of Mount Pisgah in California. A real one that’s half burned by a forest fire and trying to stay alive. Ada Limón, who is our 24th U.S. poet laureate and the first Latina to hold that title, grew up in Sonoma, California. She wrote this poem, as you can see, for Greenpeace, the environmental nonprofit organization that began from efforts, particularly, to stop whaling and nuclear testing.
The poem begins by describing the tree, hollowed out on one side by burn and still green on the other. It’s a beautiful tree, with “silvery green broadleaf shoots” and “red and velvety” bark.
Limón compares it to a cross between a bay and a chestnut horse, pulling into our vision other beauties of nature. This, I might add, is the way a good poem works — its metaphors make it rich and thick with more of the world than just its primary story. The poem gets richer as it goes: the speaker has been staring at the tree a long while. She thinks of how righteous she used to be before time scorched her. As it does all of us, We start out thinking we have the answers. We are so righteous when we’re young. We think we can fix anything. And then we can’t, and we don’t.
As we get older, the poem says, we can grow more deadened to what’s happening in the world. We are only half alive, compared to when we were younger and felt everything so deeply. Suffered for everything so deeply.
The speaker touches the tree. She would like to apologize to the tree for the burning, but that’s impossible, so she apologizes to herself. Why would she do that? The last line — again, the richness of the poem — carries double weight. Whose life is she sorry to have been reckless with? The tree’s life, or her own? It appears that it’s mostly her own life she’s thinking of. How reckless to ignore the trees, to ignore the needs of nature.
I don’t think we can get out of blaming ourselves by saying that forest fires need to happen sometimes. This poem is about the awful waste of vast acres of trees burned because of carelessness. This poem is about one woman, standing in front of a half-burnt tree, reading into it a whole world of carelessness.
“I miss who I was,” she says, “who we all were” before we were only half alive. Which suggests to me that there is still that original awareness in us of being fully alive. But it’s been muted, covered over, ignored, until we damage the earth without thinking too much about it. Unless we stop, as the speaker did, and look.
Ada Limón lives in Sonoma, California and rural Kentucky and with her husband, their pug Lily Bean, and their cat Olive. She holds an MFA from the creative writing program at New York University and teaches poetry remotely at Queens University of Charlotte.
Salvage
On the top of Mount Pisgah, on the western
slope of the Mayacamas, there’s a madrone
tree that’s half-burned from the fires, half-alive
from nature’s need to propagate. One side
of her is black ash and at her root is what
looks like a cavity that was hollowed out
by flame. On the other side, silvery green
broadleaf shoots ascend toward the winter
light and her bark is a cross between a bay
horse and a chestnut horse, red and velvety
like the animal’s neck she resembles. I have
been staring at the tree for a long time now.
I am reminded of the righteousness I had
before the scorch of time. I miss who I was.
I miss who we all were, before we were this: half
alive to the brightening sky, half dead already.
I place my hand on the unscarred bark that is cool
and unsullied, and because I cannot apologize
to the tree, to my own self I say, I am sorry.
I am sorry I have been so reckless with your life.
— Ada Limón, A Poem for the #ClimateVisionaries Artists' Project for Greenpeace
