I had a column ready to go. Then, today, we’re living in a new universe. One that calls for a different response, a different poem. I had a hard time finding the right one. There was plenty of actual time, of course, sequestered here in our condo.
It’s easy to find a poem that’s all about our beautiful earth, about love, about the wonder of tiny creatures. Actually, I had one like that picked out. But there is a darkness over the land, and something needs to be said, to be read, that speaks to that, and that offers a way to live within that reality. I settled on this one because of its beautiful honesty. No matter what, the truth is always beautiful, I think.
Jane Hirshfield is a poet I turn to often. I haven’t bought her new book, but Maria Popova, on her brilliant online column called “Brain Pickings,” featured Hirshfield reading it this Sunday.
If you want to hear her, and read the column, it’s at newsletter@brainpickings.org.
Here we are. In this poem, the speaker has just been informed, it looks like, that her tree is going to have to be cut down. it’s old, it has beetles, canker. It’s not treatable. How well I know how that feels. We had several large beech trees cut down this fall at our cottage. It breaks my heart — how long they’ve lived, how wide their trunks are, how many years they would have had left, if it weren’t for the blight.
And then, too, they’ve been home for so many creatures, large and small. A whole ecosystem quavers, large holes left in the center.
Hirshfield sees all that. Then her thoughts turn to the people whose lives will also end soon, maybe today. The way she puts it is that the universe will vanish, for them. I think she mixes those deaths with the death of the tree— first noisily falling (or first all the shock and the talk about a person’s death). Then silence. No, “just another silence.” This is an everyday event.
It’s the silence of after. After the catastrophe, after the death, after the ecological disaster, the glacier, the star, is gone. There’s always a bewilderment, when things suddenly change.
The bewilderment seems new to our time. We can actually see how it can be, how what we’ve always taken for granted, as humans, can pass away. But then, she writes, something else “in the scale of quickening things” will replace it.
Something else will replace — this gorgeous last line — “this hole of light in the light, the puzzled birds swerving around it.”
A tree is gone, a hole of light opens in the forest. The puzzled birds look for their tree. That’s the disruption. Yet something will replace it. Things are “quickening.” They always are.
I thought about the title of the poem. It is always another universe, it seems. I’m thinking that this is an entirely different universe, in almost all ways, than the one I was born into.
And it’s spring. Yesterday I took a walk in the sunshine along the TART trail up toward Suttons Bay. There were so many people out walking, we had to work to keep our distance. The trees have their little swelling buds, even with a small crust of snow on the ground.
